Calls Mount Against Brandon Aiyuk for Wasting Money After 49ers Voided Guaranteed Money

Brandon Aiyuk’s expected return once felt like a sure thing. Early in the year, many around the Bay believed he would suit up again after that brutal knee injury last season. Yet as the calendar keeps moving, the picture only gets more confusing. And now, fans in the Bay Area are louder than ever, not for injury but for another reason.

Several outlets confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers already voided more than $26 million that Aiyuk was supposed to lock in for 2026 from his four-year, $120 million deal. But his response is what stunned the Faithful. Then things escalated even more.

On the same day the Niners pulled the guaranteed money, Aiyuk went jewelry shopping. CulturedUpdates even posted the video. He bought two diamond chains with a huge “B” pendant. The timing of this update left fans wondering why a player dealing with contract drama would flex like that.

However, now, more contract details have come out. His option bonus, worth $24.935 million, was supposed to become guaranteed on April 1. Now it is void. Plus, it is unclear if the Niners will even pay his $1.215 million base salary or the smaller bonuses tied to workouts and games.

All of this circles back to his long absence. Aiyuk has not played since tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in Week 7 last year against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Red and Gold hoped he would return around mid-season. However, with only six games left for the season, Aiyuk has yet to return.

Here is what fans had to say about his latest jewelry venture.

Fans warned Brandon Aiyuk for “wasting” money

Right after Brandon Aiyuk’s jewelry video blew up, The Faithful wasted no time jumping in.

One fan kept it simple and wrote, “Wasting money.” Another added, “Looks like a waste of money to me, but to each their own.” Then one supporter went deeper with some unsolicited advice.

“love BA But shit, that’s a waste of money, bro. Buy property or land instead of bling for the homeys to see… real facts.”

Meanwhile, Aiyuk seems unfazed by the whole mess. He is not talking much about the Niners’ decision. Instead, the people around him are speaking up. 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who has been close to Aiyuk since their Arizona State days, shared a small window into how his friend is holding up.

“I think he’s doing fine,” Pearsall said. “You know what I mean? It’s hard because he’s a quiet guy, he’s to himself, but as much as I can reach out to him and show love his way because he’s done that throughout my journey. So I’m just trying to pay my dues back to him, and I think he’s doing good.”

His words painted Aiyuk as steady. Still, fans did not slow down. They kept pressing the same concern.

“Will be broke inside of 5 years.” Another fan jumped in and warned, “Bro will be broke soon if he keeps spending his money like this.” And with that, the argument shifted from jewelry to long-term responsibility.

Then head coach Kyle Shanahan finally spoke about the whole thing. He called the decision unusual.

“It takes a lot of things to get a contract voided. Honestly, I’ve never dealt with that in my career or been in any building that’s had that. So it was unusual, but that’s stuff that I can’t get into right now,” Shanahan said.

His reaction only made the situation seem even stranger. However, the Niners’ head coach has not held full authority over financial moves. The call to void Aiyuk’s deal came from higher up. So let’s see how things unfold from here.