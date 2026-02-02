Christian McCaffrey Gets Candid on “Hardest” Year of His Life After Becoming CPOY Finalist

Christian McCaffrey answered all the durability doubts this season and produced one of the greatest seasons of his career. But the journey was not easy. The running back gets real about his struggles as he shares how the past season in San Francisco has been for him.

“This was one of the hardest years of my life,” said Christian McCaffrey, via ESPN on February 2, 2025. “Everything that happened to me last year … I kind of had to overcome a lot of odds.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and many others have missed at least one game in the 2025 season, but not McCaffrey. This season, McCaffrey played all 19 games, including the Wild Card and Divisional games.

The scenario was completely different last season. First, a bilateral Achilles tendinitis sidelined him for eight games, then a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee took him out for the last five games. He injured his knee against the Bills in Week 13. Following a tackle by safety Taylor Rapp in the second quarter, his leg hit the frozen turf at a 90-degree angle. The 49ers finished the season 6-11, missing out on the playoffs. For a football player, especially a running back, it rarely happens that they bounce back after such a season, while pushing almost 30.

It sounds even more impressive to know that the RB has scored 17 scrimmage touchdowns (3rd) as a rusher. He ranks first with 413 touches and second in total yards (2,126). These metrics are already top-notch, but they could have been even better. If only McCaffrey had 76 more receiving yards to his name, it would have been his second season with 1000+ yards in receiving and rushing.

Following the horrible season he suffered in 2024, even head coach Kyle Shanahan is full of praise for his RB.

“I think this was one of the most impressive seasons by an individual player ever,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Just in terms of what a warrior and man he is week in, week out. … Christian finds a way every week. He commits himself 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to get his body possible to go out there and compete. I’ve never been around anything like that.”

With the six-time All-Pro making a great “comeback” this season, he has rightfully earned a shot at one of the most prestigious NFL awards, being a finalist.

Christian McCaffrey is the NFL Comeback Player of the Year finalist

The San Francisco 49ers were eliminated in the Divisional Round. However, it does not mean that Christian McCaffrey will end the season empty-handed. Thanks to his magnificent performance, he has been named one of the NFL Comeback of the Year finalists. That’s not all. He was also named as a finalist for Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

McCaffrey is a recipient of the NFL CPOY, having won it in 2023. But following his comeback from the injury-plagued season and recording one of the best numbers in 2025, there’s a high chance he may add the NFL CPOY to his trophy cabinet.

The journey was never easy for him. Rigorous rehabilitation saw the regular off-season training program drain him completely. On top of that, he and his wife, Olivia Culpo, were expecting their first child in July 2025.

“It was more just the time and the monotony of training and rehab and doing that stuff every day for a full offseason,” McCaffrey said.

Ultimately, everything paid off. The 49ers returned to the playoffs with a 12-5 record. If they had won the last game against the Seahawks, they would have been the top seed in the NFC, too. Despite that, they defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, before losing to the Seahawks again and exiting the playoffs.

The RB has been indispensable to the team since his signing in 2022. The Niners’ record stands at 40-16 when he played, versus 5-9 when he did not. No doubt, he is a workhorse, and he believes in repeating the metrics next season and helping the franchise.

“You’ve got to be ready to play in the games as much as possible,” McCaffrey said. “I’ll do whatever it takes for this team. … But I love playing football. I love when the ball is in my hands, love competing. I’ll always be that way.”

Despite his hitting 30 in the offseason, winning it could motivate him to have an even better season in 2026. But it is easier said than done. Dak Prescott is also a CPOY finalist. The Cowboys quarterback suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 in 2024. Fast forward to 2025, he played all 17 games, completing 67.3% of his passes for 4,552 passing yards (3rd), and scoring 30 touchdowns.

With such fierce competition, it will be interesting to see whether the running back actually gets his hand on the award, or if it is a Heisman Trophy experience for him all over again, where he failed to win it.