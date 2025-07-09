Christian McCaffrey Loses Importance as 49ers RB Sees Big Downfall in More Than One Way

There’s no denying Christian McCaffrey has established his name in the statistical elite. He is one of the few running backs in NFL history to post over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns in a single season, including playoffs. He’s also one of only five players to have at least four seasons with 1,800+ scrimmage yards and 10+ touchdowns. “He’s still the prototype, and the best player on the field at times,” quipped an NFL scout, emphasizing his abilities. However, being the “prototype” may no longer be enough in a league where the competition evolves every game, and running backs to look out for this season are entering this season far ahead.

The 49ers struggled late in the season due to predictability and over-reliance on McCaffrey’s skills, and yeah, injuries. Defenders schemed to neutralize him. And McCaffrey’s production dipped in the NFC Championship game, with just 57 rushing yards and no scores. Then there’s Saquon Barkley. In 2024, Barkley had already made his presence felt by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFC East title. He posted over 1,700 scrimmage yards, 13 total touchdowns, and played in all 17 games. Whereas McCaffrey was again battling through minor but nagging injuries down the stretch of the season.

And subsequently, McCaffrey got what was coming to him after a rough season, whereas Barkley is enjoying new recognition and heights. According to ESPN, the top running back to look out for this season is none other than Saquon Barkley. And he has taken the throne from McCaffrey himself, who was crowned with the same honor heading into the 2024 season. Veteran analyst and insider Jeremy Fowler released his analysis after he surveyed league executives, coaches, and scouts. And while he questioned McCaffrey’s availability, he emphasized the hype around Barkley’s abilities.

For Barkley, while quoting an NFL personnel director, Fowler wrote, “It was almost like this was expected — he was always expected to be this.”You can call it confirmation bias. Everybody thought he was a great player [at Penn State] and he proved what people thought he would be. It just took some peaks and valleys. And he was in a bad offense [in New York].” And for McCaffrey, ranked fifth, Fowler quoted an NFL personnel executive, who said, “He’s a great player, but he’s always had durability issues, even in college. He’s an elite trainer and takes great care of himself. He’s just not a big body and will lose a step eventually.”

The numbers back up the concern. Since being drafted in 2017, McCaffrey has had four seasons with significant time missed. Between 2020 and 2021 alone, he missed a total of 24 games. And while his 2023 campaign was a triumphant return to form with 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns, playoffs included. The lingering doubt remains: Can he stay on the field?

Saquon Barkley shines over Christian McCaffrey on the Madden ’26 cover

The most telling sign came when Saquon Barkley, not McCaffrey, was chosen as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 26. A symbolic move that reflects Barkley’s growing prominence in both NFL circles and mainstream culture. It might seem trivial, but the Madden NFL cover has long served as a benchmark for cultural relevance in the league. From Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson to Patrick Mahomes, the cover athlete usually reflects the biggest faces in the NFL at present.

Barkley’s off-field charisma, marketing presence, and recent career resurgence in Philadelphia make him a more durable brand ambassador. He’s already secured partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, and now EA Sports. The EA Sports executive Evan Dexter gave a nod to how Barkley’s play perfectly fits the Madden narrative. He said, “One of the rare, defining moments in NFL history that would have once been described as ‘something out of a video game.”

As McCaffrey attempts another comeback in 2025, he’ll have to do more than just production. He’ll have to outlast the questions that continue to chip away at his legacy. Meanwhile, Barkley is rewriting his narrative from an oft-injured underachiever to a dependable star and media magnet. His Madden cover is more than just a video game; it’s a statement. For now, Barkley holds the spotlight, and McCaffrey, despite his greatness, is watching from the shadows!