Christian McCaffrey Makes Four-Figure Commitment to 49ers Locker Room After Entering $6.3 Trillion Industry

It’s not Christmas yet, but Santa is here. We mean Christian McCaffrey. After missing multiple games due to his Achilles and PCL issues, he finally returned to the practice field before the regular season. NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco shared that he “looks like Christian McCaffrey.” So, fans can put their concerns to rest. Not just on the field, but the player is also making new achievements off the field. He has just entered a new business initiative worth millions, and this seems like the perfect moment to celebrate it with his teammates.

Kyle Juszczyk recently gave a shoutout to the player “for taking care of the boys with @whileonearthgear.” He shared a snap of the precious gifts that Christian sent to his teammates. It was a brand-new pair of sneakers and a hat. Both were the same light shade with red lining from the brand While On Earth. Kyle’s message clearly hints that it wasn’t only for him. Now, as per sources, each pair of shoes and hat totaled $185. And he likely extended the gesture to the other players, too, which surely caused the numbers to reach a four-figure total for his teammates.

Expensive and wise choice. In case you aren’t aware, While On Earth is McCaffrey’s clothing brand. The 49ers player is the co-founder and investor of this initiative in the $6.3 trillion-valued Global Wellness industry (as per Bloomberg in 2023). He is not new to this business. He has previously partnered with another clothing brand, Abercrombie & Fitch.

But the gesture of giving gifts is something that he mostly does for friendship. He has done that before. In 2023, McCaffrey purchased a set of bottles of tequila, a PXG golf bag, and a custom fitting for his offensive teammates, as per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

It was meaningful, as he believed that even players who don’t currently play golf may eventually take up the game, so having clubs ready would be practical. He takes this seriously. “Any time you’re giving the gifts, it’s always tough. You’ve got to get creative, you’ve got to do something that kind of panders to everybody,” he said. And it served as the best gift for Brock Purdy, who needed a new set of golf clubs.

But, well, isn’t Purdy, being the team’s starting quarterback, the one supposed to give gifts to his teammates?

Can players expect a gift from Brock Purdy this season?

While Purdy appreciated the gesture. He admitted that he couldn’t do it. “Yeah, financially, I wouldn’t be able to cover that right now. But shout-out to him. Everyone loved it. So yeah, thank you, Christian,” Purdy said. His $870,000 annual salary ranked 85th among all quarterbacks, which is still modest by NFL standards. It’s far from the kind of money that allows a quarterback to hand out extravagant gifts to teammates. Purdy even shared his living space with a roommate to manage costs.

Now, Purdy’s financial situation is expected to change. He has earned respect on the field, which contributed to his ability to sign a massive deal in May. The QB signed a five-year, $265 million contract. The deal includes $181 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause. This is the largest raise in NFL history. There was a controversy on whether he deserves the deal, but the 49ers have faith in him, and all he needs to do is prove himself.

Purdy has also moved on to a new chapter in his personal life. The QB and his wife Jenna welcomed their first child, Millie Joleen, in July. That adds to his motivation. So, it could be that he might be planning to show appreciation in his own style? Whether that’s small, wholesome gestures or creative tokens of gratitude, now will be the right time for Purdy to step up and do something meaningful for his teammates.