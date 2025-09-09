Christian McCaffrey’s Dad Sends Two-Word Message After 49ers’ $45M Decision

Ed McCaffrey, Christian McCaffrey‘s dad, has seen enough football to recognize what matters most. The three-time Super Bowl champion knows his son Christian can only shine if the team around him does its job. Even earlier this offseason in July, he explained how 49ers RB was taking a smarter approach after last year’s grind. “He’s patient this year,” the former WR stated. “Last year, he was really eager to get to the field after they lost the Super Bowl. He couldn’t wait to play again and probably over-trained. But this year he’s got a great plan.” That patience, paired with what Ed called his son’s “religious” training habits, gave him confidence heading into 2025.

“Oh, man, he’s so motivated,” Ed remarked. “He’s been one of the best players in the world for a long time now… He’s going to be as ready as he can be.” Against that backdrop, Ed’s short but powerful reaction to San Francisco’s latest reaction struck a chord. When the 49ers made their decision on the offensive line, Ed reacted instantly on Instagram.

His post was simple: “Heck Yea!! @cmckivitz53,” on the 49ers locking in their important player of the O-Line on a three-year extension. At first glance, it looked like casual excitement. However, former 49ers player Ed’s words carried extra meaning. He has repeatedly credited Colton McKivitz and the O-line for giving Christian the “cleanest pockets” and the space to dominate last season. Moreover, Ed’s NFL background makes his praise sharper. He knows running backs and quarterbacks don’t succeed without solid protection. For him, McKivitz isn’t just a lineman, but he’s a difference-maker in Christian’s health and production.

That means, when Christian McCaffrey is healthy, he’s a game-changer for the 49ers, but his success doesn’t happen alone. A big part of it comes from the guys up front, especially Colton McKivitz. His blocking opens lanes for McCaffrey to explode through and gives the quarterback time to work. Shanahan’s offense leans on that kind of consistency, and McKivitz’s impact will keep shaping McCaffrey’s production moving forward.

So, all in all, better blocking means fewer punishing hits on Christian. It means longer runs, safer lanes, and more chances to win. Any father can understand why Ed was thrilled. In short, Ed’s two words were more than cheerleading. They were recognition of why this move mattered so much. So what exactly sparked Ed’s excitement? The answer: San Francisco’s $45 million commitment to Colton McKivitz.

49ers sign Colton McKivitz with $45 million contract deal

The 49ers handed McKivitz a three-year extension worth up to $45 million, securing him through 2028. Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained why the move was non-negotiable. “Colton has been one of the most reliable guys on our team, really since he got in when (Mike) McGlinchey left,” Shanahan reiterated. “He was a fifth-round pick. We cut him once, put him on the practice squad. He ended up coming back and playing for us… and he’s been our guy ever since.”

Shanahan pointed to one defining moment. “I still remember a Week 17 game versus the Rams when it wasn’t until before the game that we realized Trent couldn’t go. Colton went in there and played unbelievably, gave us a chance to go to the playoffs.” Furthermore, Shanahan emphasized McKivitz’s growth. “He gets better each year… I think Colton’s one of the true leaders on our team. Truly a 49er. I’m really pumped that we found a way to keep him here.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, McKivitz himself has embraced San Francisco. Raised in Jacobsburg, Ohio, he’s now fully at home in the Bay. “I love this place,” he said on The Saloon podcast. “I love the Niners and I love seeing all the greats on the wall.” With the deal done, McKivitz is focused on his next step. “Wanting to be a Pro Bowler, that’s a goal for me this year,” he explained. “I was able to stack good-on-great days and build on things, not take a step back.”

Therefore, the extension was more than just numbers. It was a bet on consistency, leadership, and the protection of San Francisco’s most important weapons. Even Christian McCaffrey feels the same, as he reacted to the news with a handshake emoji, embracing McKivitz’s locked-in future with the team. In conclusion, the 49ers’ $45 million deal with McKivitz secured more than a right tackle. It secured trust, stability, and belief in the foundation of their offense. Shanahan praised him. McKivitz embraced the challenge. And Ed McCaffrey captured it best with heartfelt words.