Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Introduces Daughter to Show Business After Revealing Hardships of a Working Mother

Olivia Culpo called welcoming motherhood the “scariest and most rewarding of all experiences” just weeks ago—and wow, did she mean it! On July 13, she and her husband, 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, into this world. The former Miss Universe announced the birth of her little girl with a loving IG post that included black and white snapshots of her little bundle of joy. She kept the announcement simple with a “Colette Annalise McCaffrey 🤍” and let the pictures do the talking.

“As soon as she came into the room, I felt most at peace. Look at the grip,” Olivia had written in one of the stories she had previously shared. Completely smitten! But behind that magical moment? A road filled with challenges. Christian and Olivia’s love story began quietly in 2019 before going public at the NFL Honors in 2020, leading to an engagement in 2023 and a dreamy Rhode Island wedding in June 2024. And then came Olivia’s pregnancy with its battles.

Back in 2022, on The Culpo Sisters podcast, she had confessed, “I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can. It could be really hard for me to have babies.” She’s been open about her struggle with endometriosis—a condition that can make conceiving incredibly difficult. And now—against all odds—here they are! Culpo’s life may be filled with cameras and red carpets, but these days, her newest role is the one that truly steals the show — being a mom! In her latest Instagram Story, the model-actress gave fans a peek into her very own “bring your daughter to work day.”

The sweet snap, taken in a cozy dressing room mirror, shows Olivia cradling baby Colette while two stylists work their magic on her hair and makeup. Little Colette’s first taste of showbiz was every bit as glamorous as her mom’s world. It’s a full-circle moment for the American fashion influencer who skyrocketed to fame after winning Miss Rhode Island USA, then Miss USA, and finally Miss Universe in 2012. But this chapter of her life feels different. Softer, yet even more powerful with her loving husband by her side.

On Instagram, Olivia’s been overflowing with gratitude, gushing, “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other,” alongside a heart-melting shot of Christian McCaffrey cradling their baby girl. Pure emotion. Earlier this year, in March 2025, the couple had announced their pregnancy with a dreamy maternity shoot captioned, “next chapter, motherhood.” Now, with sleepless nights, the soft curl of tiny fingers, and the quiet magic of introducing her daughter to the world she knows best.

Behind the glamour: Olivia Culpo’s fighting an unseen battle

For three long months, Olivia Culpo’s world came to a standstill. The reason? A subchorionic haematoma—a blood clot in the uterus during the first trimester—that forced her into strict bed rest and daily progesterone medication. While the public saw her glamorous updates, behind closed doors, she was fighting to keep her pregnancy at a standstill, while life outside moved on. Now, just weeks after welcoming baby Colette, she’s back on set, makeup brushes whirring around her, daughter in arms—literally living the “Bring your daughter to work day” life.

The raw “reality” shot she shared, mid-pumping between coffee cups and water bottles, strips away the filters and shows the grind that comes with balancing showbiz and motherhood. Meanwhile, her husband, Christian McCaffrey, is learning the realities of fatherhood in the midst of his NFL career. “I feel guilty at times… I’m sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she’s (Olivia) doing the dirty work. But I’m super thankful for her, and she’s doing an incredible job,” he told NFL Network. Even with the demands of training camp, Christian has made sure Olivia and her mom could visit—and yes, baby Colette has already been to “a couple of practices.”

It’s a rare glimpse into the sacrifices pro athlete parents make, where even fleeting moments together become precious victories. Through it all, Olivia’s story is one of sheer grit wrapped in grace. The Miss Universe 2012 winner, now a model, actress, and fashion influencer, is navigating sleepless nights, feedings, and the chaos of new motherhood while still showing up in front of the camera. It takes resilience to be both a mom and a working woman in the spotlight.