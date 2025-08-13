Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Confirms Career Update for Firstborn as 49ers RB Deals With Dad Guilt

Just weeks ago, Olivia Culpo called it the “scariest and most rewarding of all experiences” as she shared some big news along with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. As it turned out, the couple had welcomed their first child on July 13, a baby girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey. Olivia had posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram. In one, you could see the tiny hand of the newborn. In another shot, Christian, Olivia, and Colette appeared together, looking every bit the happy new family. “As soon as she came into the room, I felt most at peace. Look at the grip,” Olivia had written, clearly in awe. But their journey to that incredible moment wasn’t easy.

The 49ers running back began dating Olivia Culpo quietly in 2019 and went public a year later at the NFL Honors. They got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot in June 2024 in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. But Olivia later faced a difficult pregnancy, complicated by her lifelong battle with endometriosis. On The Culpo Sisters podcast in 2022, Olivia admitted, “I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can. It could be really hard for me to have babies.” Despite the odds, Colette arrived safely via C-section in July. But here’s the twist – Colette may be Olivia’s first child, but she’s not her first “baby.” That title already belongs to Oliver Sprinkles, her beloved golden doodle.

Olivia and Christian McCaffrey share Oliver Sprinkles, and while the couple has celebrity status, their pet is a star in his own right. Oliver has become a social media star with over 25K followers on Instagram. His bio? “Belly rubs + rolling in deer.” One of his reels has nearly half a million views. With over 150 posts, he’s clearly been living the influencer life. So when Olivia shared recent behind-the-scenes updates from a shoot, it wasn’t surprising that Oliver was in the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Olivia’s latest Instagram stories updates captured an eventful day. The first update showed her in the dressing room, holding Oliver in her arms. He wore a miniature blue jersey, looking ready for action. “My first born @oliversprinkles shooting his first commercial today!” Olivia wrote with the photo. Another update came with a video from the set. Crew members adjusted Olivia’s look while Oliver sat calmly on the counter, stealing attention without even trying. The room buzzed with activity, but the little dog in his sporty outfit clearly owned the moment.

AD

Then came another Instagram story from Olivia with a football-themed room – complete with a tiny wardrobe for Oliver. Jerseys, jackets, accessories – you name it. In another update, Olivia knelt to fix Oliver’s outfit before the cameras rolled. Another picture came with a monitor that showed Oliver proudly posing in front of his mini clothing rack. “My star 😍😍,” Olivia captioned it. But amid all the glamour and buzz, Olivia kept things real.

She also shared a mirror selfie of herself pumping milk between takes on her Instagram story. It was a candid reminder of her life as a new mom. Olivia has been balancing life as a mother, model, and proud “momager” to a golden doodle influencer. And while Olivia was juggling all that, Christian recently opened up about his own parenting challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Christian McCaffrey opens up about feeling dad guilt at the 49ers camp

It’s a common thing for new dads in pro sports to miss those early moments in the lives of their kids. But Christian McCaffrey might not have imagined how tough it would be to juggle sports with parenthood, as he just admitted to feeling “dad guilt.”

Christian McCaffrey recently told NFL Network, “I feel guilty at times… I’m sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she’s (Olivia) doing the dirty work. But I’m super thankful for her, and she’s doing an incredible job.” Christian also admitted that he tries to stay close to his family, and even Olivia and her mom have visited him at training camp. In fact, baby Colette has “been to a couple practices now.” That’s dedication for a newborn.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s been incredible,” Christian McCaffrey said. “Whether you’ve had a good day or bad day at practice, just being able to see your daughter is very special.” He then credited Olivia and their families for helping him stay present as a dad while keeping football a priority. Of course, training also matters a lot for him this year.

Last season, injuries limited the running back to just four games. The last time Christian McCaffrey led the NFL in touches was in 2019. And since joining the 49ers, he’s carried a heavy workload. But for now, Christian is focused on regaining top form and staying healthy while savoring his new role as a dad. He knows the clock is ticking on both his career and those once-in-a-lifetime baby moments.