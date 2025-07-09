Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Turns Heads in Bold Maternity Shoot Ahead of Due Date

“I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time.” This is what Christian McCaffrey‘s wife, Olivia Culpo, remarked earlier. It indeed showcased her excitement for her first child with San Francisco 49͏ers RB. The former Miss Universe announced her pregnancy on March 10. Since then, she has continued to keep her fans engaged with maternity updates.

From the incredible baby shower in Rhode Island to their babymoon celebration in June, highlighting her third trimester cravings. Moreover, flaunting her growing baby bump in the 4th of July celebration, Culpo has genuinely connected with her fans as her due date approaches in July. And now, once again three-time Pro Bowler’s model wife left the fans in awe with her most recent audacious maternity photo shoot.

Taking to her official IG handle, the 32-year-old model dropped the eye-catching picture of her latest bold maternity shoot on Tuesday. And, in her latest snap, mom-to-be flaunted her growing baby bump in her way. Her post caption showcased her gratefulness for becoming a mom. Undoubtedly, she is eagerly waiting to welcome her baby in July.

“The greatest privilege of my life has been watching this body become a home,” the American model and actress wrote in her post caption, adding the white heart emojis. Remarkably, Olivia, who looked phenomenal, went down for a dazzling nude maternity shoot. And, she proved that pregnancy doesn’t mean putting a halt to elegance.

In the recently gorgeous black and white maternity shoot, Olivia exposed her flourishing bump while striking a side pose. Amazingly, she only used her hands to cover herself for this stunning photo shoot. It indeed displayed her full goddess attitude.

In their sunset pictures, the couple looked stunning in stylish beachwear. Culpo wore a red bikini top paired with white pants, her baby bump clearly visible. Meanwhile, her NFL star husband McCaffrey stole the spotlight in a shirtless look, wearing just swim trunks. Fast forward to her latest bold and exquisite photoshoot—once again, fans couldn’t hold back their love and excitement for the upcoming ‘Bebe McCaffrey.’

‘Absolutely Beautiful!’ Christian McCaffrey’s wife breaks the internet

Soon after the former Miss USA 2012 dropped her latest bold maternity shoot picture, fans went frenzy. Taking to the comment section, fans expressed their appreciation for the mamma-to-be. “So stunning,” one of her followers commented, adding the smiling face with heart eyes emojis. While another IG user expressed his excitement for the arrival of the baby. “Love you so much… cannot wait to meet Bebe McCaffrey,” the fan wrote, gushing over with so much love.

Soon after Olivia’s bold shoot surfaced, her fans couldn’t stay calm. “Absolutely beautiful,” one of them commented, adding multiple white heart emojis. Another comment read, “Gorgeous mama!!!!”

One McCaffrey fan was left astounded by her latest picture: “WOOOOWWWWWW,” he wrote, along with multiple smiling face emojis with heart eyes. Surprisingly, McCaffrey’s wife also touched hearts with her bold yet elegant maternity shoot. One fan couldn’t hold back tears, commenting, “Bawling my eyes out, thank you—I needed a good cry!!!!!!!!!!!” Their reactions showcased the love and anticipation surrounding the upcoming baby.

Meanwhile, another supporter is still in awe that baby McCaffrey is almost here. “This was such a special day, I can’t believe baby McCaffrey is almost here,” the fan commented, adding a pleading face and red heart emoji. One thing’s for sure—this mama is ready for glamour, grace, and diaper duty ahead.