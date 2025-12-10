49ers Confirm Stance on Trading Away Mac Jones as Brandon Aiyuk’s Future Suffers Major Setback

Essentials Inside The Story The 49ers are keeping trade options open while valuing depth behind Brock Purdy

Mac Jones’ future is wide open

Brandon Aiyuk’s future is uncertain, as return timeline & a new WR signing have sparked questions

While Brock Purdy remains the undisputed leader of the Santa Clara team, the San Francisco 49ers‘ front office is already playing chess with his backup, Mac Jones, leaving the door wide open for a future trade. Everybody wants to know if he is part of the 49ers’ long-term plan or just a backup option. General manager John Lynch has finally cleared the air about the team’s stance on Jones’ future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We could always do something,” he said, via Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard. “The more quality players you have in the QB room, that sets you up for success, but I think you’ve got to keep your eyes and ears open to everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an X post, Coach Yac shared Lynch’s thoughts on Jones, which he made during his appearance on the TK Show with Tim Kawakami. Further, the manager also referenced Bill Walsh’s approach, noting how the former head coach stacked talents like Steve Young behind Joe Montana to build long-term success. So, his message is clear: nothing is off the table yet!

Lynch thinks depth gives an advantage to any team, and that’s exactly what Jones has done this season. He stepped up for the 49ers when Purdy was battling a turf toe injury. He put up an impressive 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. His near-70 percent pass completion rate shows how well he fits into Kyle Shanahan’s system.

These numbers have likely caught the attention of other franchises, sparking all those trade talks. He’s currently under a two-year contract with the team that runs through 2026. Meanwhile, Lynch still wholeheartedly believes in Purdy and has started to put his faith in Jones as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mac earned a lot of trust this year with the way he played, so we’re excited about that room,” he said. “We’re going to just keep focusing on this season. We’ll figure out everything as it goes.”

Additionally, the GM even commended Mac Jones’ “quirky” personality off the field, calling him a “tremendous teammate.” On the other side, the team’s wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is dealing with a tough setback of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Mac Jones gets a nod, Aiyuk faces a new threat

Aiyuk is still recovering from the ACL and MCL injuries he suffered last season. He hasn’t returned to practice since. With no clear timeline for his recovery, we doubt that he’ll make it to the regular season, which is about to end in a few weeks. Unfortunately, this uncertainty has made people believe that Aiyuk may have already played his final snap for the 49ers.

To make matters worse, the franchise introduced a new member to its practice squad on Tuesday. They have signed receiver Javon Baker, the former fourth-round pick from the New England Patriots, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Last season, Baker played 11 games as a rookie but finished with just one 12-yard catch. Later, he was released by the Patriots and spent a short stint on the Eagles’ roster before the 49ers picked him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signing of a new receiver, coupled with the lack of a recovery timeline, has fueled speculation that Aiyuk’s future with the team is in jeopardy. While talking to Kawakami, Lynch offered a more hopeful picture.

“Brandon’s still working to try to come back from his injury,” he said. “And hopefully, his story’s not done with the Niners, and there’s still a great ending to it.”

In fact, he’s looking forward to the 27-year-old’s return so that he can contribute in a big way.