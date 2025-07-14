Congratulations Pour In for 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey as Brock Purdy’s Wife & More Celebrate RB’s Daughter

“I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time,” this is what 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey‘s wife, Olivia Culpo, remarked earlier. The former Miss Universe had been sharing her pregnancy journey since announcing the news on March 10. She kept fans hooked with regular maternity updates and glowing photos throughout her pregnancy. But the waiting game is officially over.

The baby McCaffrey has officially arrived, and the NFL world couldn’t be happier. Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child on July 13, 2025—a beautiful daughter named Colette. The former Miss Universe broke the news through an emotional Instagram post that had fans melting instantly. The couple, who said “I do” in Rhode Island just over a year ago, shared stunning black-and-white hospital photos. Baby Colette looked absolutely perfect lying on a fuzzy blanket, while another shot captured the new parents holding their precious bundle of joy. Pure magic in every frame.

Culpo’s Instagram Stories revealed her overwhelming gratitude. “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other,” she wrote alongside a heart-stopping photo of McCaffrey cradling their daughter. The raw emotion in that moment spoke volumes about their journey to parenthood. The birth wasn’t just beautiful—it was intense. Culpo shared a powerful image of herself gripping McCaffrey’s arm during delivery, calling it “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences.” That vulnerable moment showed the reality behind the glamorous announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

This pregnancy meant everything to Culpo, especially after her endometriosis diagnosis created fertility fears. During a 2022 episode of “The Culpo Sisters,” she admitted, “I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.” Those concerns made this victory even sweeter. The couple kept their baby’s gender a surprise throughout the pregnancy, though Culpo revealed she had “a strong intuition” it was a boy. Colette clearly had other plans, arriving to prove mom’s intuition wrong in the most adorable way possible.

March 2025 brought the pregnancy announcement through a dreamy maternity shoot captioned “next chapter, motherhood.” Now that chapter has officially begun with sleepless nights, tiny fingers, and endless love filling their home. Fans and the entire 49ers family have flooded their comments with congratulations, celebrating this incredible milestone.

Social media erupts with love for the McCaffrey family’s newest addition

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are soaking up every moment of new parenthood. The couple welcomed their baby daughter and immediately had Instagram buzzing with their gorgeous black-and-white announcement photos. The response was absolutely electric. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section. Brock Purdy’s wife commented, “she looks perfect,” while Adam Schefter screamed, “Congratulations, McCaffreys! Welcome, Colette” after seeing the precious family moments. The love kept pouring in with messages like “sweet girl love you already” flooding their post within hours.

Even the Miss Universe and NFL official pages jumped into the celebration, leaving congratulatory messages alongside thousands of other well-wishers. The pageant organization clearly wanted to honor their former queen’s incredible milestone. Culpo took to her Instagram Story to shower McCaffrey with praise as a new father. She revealed he made her feel “at peace” during the intense delivery experience. That emotional support clearly meant everything to her during those scary but magical moments.

via Imago

The transformation from pregnancy to parenthood hit fans hard. Those stunning black-and-white maternity photos showed Culpo in full goddess mode, strategically covering herself while displaying her flourishing bump. The artistic shots captured her pregnancy glow perfectly. But these new photos tell a completely different story. Instead of pregnancy anticipation, they radiate pure parental love and exhaustion. The raw emotion in every frame shows the reality of welcoming their first child.

Claire Kittle perfectly captured the moment’s significance: “Slide 4 gets me, love you guys!.” That comment summed up exactly what everyone was feeling — this baby girl already has the world wrapped around her tiny fingers. The McCaffrey family announcement didn’t just break the internet — it melted hearts across social media. From influencers to everyday fans, everyone wanted to celebrate this perfect addition to the 49ers family. Little Colette is already living up to her parents’ superstar status.