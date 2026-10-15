Congratulations Pour in From Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence’s Wife & Others As Christian Kirk & Wife Announce Personal News

While his 49ers teammates celebrate their dominant 5-0 start to the season, San Francisco wide receiver Christian Kirk has a personal milestone approaching. On the field, Kirk remains on injured reserve with a calf strain he suffered during training camp in late July and is yet to play this season. Off the field, however, he and his wife have shared an announcement on social media that has the NFL community gushing.

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Kirk, who welcomed a daughter with his wife, Ozzy Özkan Kirk, in June 2025, revealed on Instagram on October 14 that they are expecting their second child.

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“Our family is growing!! Baby #2 on the way🤍🤍🤍” the caption on the post reads.

Their announcement accompanied a carousel of pictures showing the family wearing coordinated white outfits and posing next to a picnic basket in a meadow next to a lake.

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While Kirk wore a simple white shirt and fitted trousers, his one-year-old daughter, Londyn Rose Kirk, was dressed in an adorable white dress. Ozzy, on the other hand, wore an off-white maxi dress with flowy sleeves.

The carousel featured several pictures of the couple and their first child celebrating the big news. One picture showed Kirk watching his wife and child playing in the distance, while another captured him holding Londyn in his arms. The carousel ended with a close-up, monochrome shot of the couple together as they prepared to welcome another addition to their family.

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Christian and Ozzy Kirk began dating in September 2019 in Arizona. They got engaged in 2022 and eventually tied the knot on April 6, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The announcement brought well-wishes from fans, teammates, and other league players. Internet personalities, players from other sports, and some players’ wives also cheered Kirk and his wife on in the Instagram post’s comments section.

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Niners quarterback Mac Jones posted a funny GIF in the comments featuring DJ Khaled saying the words, “Another one.”

“Congrats 💯💯” 49ers safety Malike Mustapha commented on the post.

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Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, also left a message for the couple, “I love yall so much I can’t wait for baby # 2 🥹🥹🥹🥹”

“Let’s goooo 🙏🏽” Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins wrote in the comments section.

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Cleveland Browns safety Daniel Thomas wrote, “Congrats”.

Former college football star Trevor Knight also congratulated Christian and Ozzy Kirk in the comments.

“Can’t wait! Love yall!” Basketball player Gino Littles also posted in the comments section.