49ers Could Release Brandon Aiyuk ‘As Soon as Today’; Commanders Emerge as Landing Spot – Report

Despite signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, Brandon Aiyuk’s tenure with the team since then has been anything but productive. An injury in 2024 sidelined him for the next two seasons, and he failed to do what he was supposed to for the only team he has ever played with: bolster the offense. And now, with free agency looming, the 49ers have reportedly decided to pull the plug on the WR and open the door for his new chapter elsewhere.

“With the new league year set to begin today, the #49ers plan to release WR Brandon Aiyuk,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner posted on X. “Could happen as soon as today, but certainly soon. Washington is the most likely landing spot for Aiyuk, probably on a one-year prove it deal. SF is expected to use the post-June 1 designation, which is why they had to wait until new league year begins.”

If the move becomes official, Aiyuk will enter free agency and become available to teams around the league. The decision would come less than two years after the receiver signed a massive extension with San Francisco.

Aiyuk agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with the 49ers in August 2024. At the time, the deal looked like a long-term commitment from both sides. However, the relationship between the team and the player quickly became uncertain.

Reports during the 2025 season suggested the partnership was already heading toward a split. Contract issues and missed team activities created tension behind the scenes, and the situation never fully recovered.

The WR’s injury also played a major role. Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL just two months after signing the extension. Because of the knee injury, he missed the rest of the 2024 season, continuing the same trajectory for the 2025 season as well, when he was eventually placed on the reserve/left squad list late in the year.

Even before the season ended, 49ers general manager John Lynch hinted that the wide receiver’s time with the franchise was likely over, adding, “safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners.”

So, it’s no surprise that the team plans to use a post-June 1 designation when releasing Aiyuk. That move would spread the dead cap hit over multiple seasons instead of taking the full financial impact in one year.

Dead cap figures show the financial impact of the move. According to OverTheCap, the 49ers would carry $13.325 million in 2026 and $21.247 million in 2027. San Francisco is also expected to receive around $4.987 million in cap credit in 2027, which will offset part of the cost. Even with those numbers, the team is expected to gain long-term financial flexibility by removing Aiyuk’s deal from the books in future seasons.

The situation makes it clear that San Francisco is ready to move on from Brandon Aiyuk. Now the focus shifts to what comes next for the wide receiver as he prepares to enter free agency.

Why Washington could be the next stop for Aiyuk

Several signs point toward the Washington Commanders as a possible destination for Aiyuk once he becomes available. The connection between the player and the organization can certainly help make the move easier.

One key link is the Commanders’ general manager, Adam Peters, who previously worked with the 49ers’ front office. That relationship could play a role if Washington decides to pursue the receiver.

Another reason that makes the move definite is Washington’s interest in San Francisco’s wide receiver room. Back in 2025, San Francisco traded All-Pro Deebo Samuel to Washington in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. At that time, the trade helped the 49ers save over $17 million in cap space.

Then there is also a strong on-field connection. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels played one season with Aiyuk for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2019. Their past chemistry could help the offense quickly if they reunite.

The 49ers originally drafted Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his first four seasons in San Francisco, he recorded 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2023 when he posted 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

If healthy, Brandon Aiyuk still has the talent to help an NFL offense. Washington looks like a strong option because of the connections and roster needs. Whether it is the Commanders or another team, his next contract could be a chance to prove he still belongs among the league’s top receivers.