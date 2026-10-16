“Crazy Accusation”: 49ers TE George Kittle Responds to Brock Purdy Trusting Him the ‘Least to Babysit’

The relationship between the San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback Brock Purdy and the seven-time Pro Bowler tight end George Kittle has been a unique one since the QB joined the 49ers in 2022. Together, they have created countless memories on and off the field. However, when it comes to babysitting Purdy’s child, the QB doesn’t think Kittle would be his first choice.

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Purdy was answering questions as part of a Toyota advertisement. One of the questions urged him to answer who on the team he would not trust to babysit. Purdy didn’t hesitate, taking Kittle’s name, saying that “he has time to mature,” but is crazy and might take my “kid to a party or something.”

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“That’s a crazy accusation. I’d just introduce Millie to lord of the rings,” Kittle responded under the same post on X.

Kittle has always been known for his over-the-top shenanigans and realism. This time, Kittle was taking a shot at explaining how he is indeed a great babysitter, mentioning Millie Joleen, Purdy’s first-born child, whom Purdy and his wife, Jenna Purdy, had in July 2025.

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Kittle has been a constant supporter of his teammates and a Godfather of their children. Recently, he was seen in one of the Instagram stories of Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, with McCaffrey holding their newborn child, Roman Augustus McCaffrey, alongside Kittle and two-time first-team All-Pro Kyle Juszczyk in the frame, with the caption, “The Godfathers.”

This special bond between Kittle and kids comes from his own desire to someday have children of his own with his wife, Claire Kittle. They even planned their pregnancy, but their attempt resulted in an ectopic pregnancy, which posed serious health risks for Claire.

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The couple had to drop the plan of having a child back then in 2023, but Claire and Kittle’s desire to have a child didn’t end there. Kittle also went on to say in an interview with People that he would love to become a stay-at-home dad whenever he does have a child and stop looking to “get another job.”

For now, Claire and Kittle are the godparents of Felix, who is the son of NHL star Filip Forsberg and his wife, Erin.

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On a personal front, Claire and Kittle have also begun IVF treatment to help build their family this year. Amid the ongoing planning for their family, both Kittle and Purdy have been longtime friends ever since Purdy took his first step as a 49er.

Kittle also has a funny story about how he pranked Purdy when he first came into the locker room.

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“Iowa doesn’t have a hockey team, but it’s just a triple XXL jersey, and I just put it in his locker. And immediately, my first interaction with Brock ever was him grabbing the jersey out, looking at me like, ‘Did you put this in my locker? Like, I don’t play like that, man. Like, get this out of my locker,'” Kittle said on The Kittle Things podcast.

They have shared memories on and off the field since then. While planning and spending time with their family, they both have a common task: the Super Bowl run, with the 49ers being 5-0 in the league for now.

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Purdy is healthy heading into Week 6 against Washington, but Kittle has been under the weather – a factor in his subdued performance during the 32-29 win over Seattle, where he recorded just 24 yards and no touchdown.

“Right before we came back out [after halftime], I go to the bathroom. As I stand up, I projectile vomit. I’m standing with my pants around my ankles, I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be f–king kidding me,'” Kittle revealed about his illness.

Though Kittle fell sick just before the Week 5 game, the 49ers have not ruled him out of playing in the Week 6 game, and it will be interesting to see if Purdy and Kittle can keep up their partnership intact on the field once more.