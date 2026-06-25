“Cut Me”: Brandon Aiyuk Publicly Dares 49ers to Do the Extreme For a Commanders Move

Brandon Aiyuk has turned his standoff with the San Francisco 49ers into a public spectacle now. During the course of this June, the wide receiver has made it very clear that he wants to play with the Washington Commanders. The 49ers have no use for him anyway, and Aiyuk would get to start a new chapter in his career. But the Niners still haven’t decided on Aiyuk, and the season is only getting nearer.

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Fed up with the wait, the WR took to social media to send yet another message to San Francisco.

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“And if I’m crazy or if I’m cappin’, tell ’em boys to cut me today. And I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow. We’ll see who is cappin’,” Aiyuk posted on his Instagram story.

It all comes down to when San Francisco decides to let Aiyuk go. Technically, he’s still a 49er, despite the guaranteed money for his 2026 season being voided by the team. San Francisco isn’t in a hurry, mainly because they’d still like to get something for him rather than just cutting him loose for nothing. And, Aiyuk not turning up at the 49ers building is actually profitable to the team.

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“There’s no financial downside to keeping Aiyuk, who remains on the Left Squad list and therefore isn’t required to be paid,” David Lombardi wrote for The San Francisco Standard. “In fact, the 49ers’ salary-cap situation actually benefits from the status quo because a large amount of the $48.4 million the team has paid Aiyuk since 2024 will remain prorated into the future against the cap for as long as he’s on the roster.”

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Only the WR showing up at practice at the upcoming training camp will change things here, as Aiyuk will have to be paid then. But given his very clear claim about signing with the Commanders, this avenue doesn’t seem to be panning out either. For now, the WR can do nothing but wait in disdain until the 49ers set him free.

“I would imagine that when the 49ers get back and reconvene for training camp, right around there, I would think that they wind up releasing Brandon Aiyuk,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on his podcast. “Just flat out cutting him.”

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However, a point that has to be noted is that the team Aiyuk so desperately wants to go to isn’t reported to have expressed an interest in him. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played with Aiyuk at Arizona State, was non-committal about the idea of the WR in burgundy and gold.

“I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” the QB said at a presser. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.”

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Brandon Aiyuk has not played a game since going down with a knee injury in the Kansas City Chiefs game in 2024. He was a no-show at rehab with the team staff. November 2025 was the last time the press saw him at the team building. And after the controversy he sparked by calling the 49ers “dumb,” “stupid,” and “scared,” Aiyuk has become a big PR issue, too.

“We don’t need that here,” an anonymous NFL exec told insider Jason La Canfora.

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Along with the claim of signing with the Commanders immediately, Aiyuk dropped yet another proof of his loyalty to the team. He recorded himself holding a football with the Washington Commanders logo, and wrote: “The best sport in the world. The best league in the world and the best team in the world.”

A few days ago, he’d cheered for Washington in another video, wearing a burgundy tee. Of the only five social media accounts he follows, one of them is that of Daniels, and another is of the Commanders.

However, San Francisco still gets to call the shots for now. We’ll have to wait and see when the team finally lets Brandon Aiyuk go and live out his dream in burgundy.