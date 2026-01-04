brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir Goes on Expletive-Laced Rant Against Troy Aikman After Criticism From Cowboys Legend

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 4, 2026 | 2:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir Goes on Expletive-Laced Rant Against Troy Aikman After Criticism From Cowboys Legend

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 4, 2026 | 2:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

While gearing up for Week 18, Deommodore Lenoir was sure to let the NFL fans know that he was ready for the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. On the other hand, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman walked the opposite path, criticizing the idea. Following the 49ers‘ 13-3 win over the Seahawks, Lenoir became known for the wrong reasons. The cornerback took his frustration to social media, but immediately deleted the post after venting out.

“Y’all think I give a f*ck what Troy Aikman has to say” posted Deommodore Lenoir on Instagram, via MLFootball on X. “Clearly his eyes rollin in the back of his head when the game is on. Y’all show me where 11 gave me work. Post every route every matchup”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved