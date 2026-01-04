49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir Goes on Expletive-Laced Rant Against Troy Aikman After Criticism From Cowboys Legend

While gearing up for Week 18, Deommodore Lenoir was sure to let the NFL fans know that he was ready for the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. On the other hand, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman walked the opposite path, criticizing the idea. Following the 49ers‘ 13-3 win over the Seahawks, Lenoir became known for the wrong reasons. The cornerback took his frustration to social media, but immediately deleted the post after venting out.

“Y’all think I give a f*ck what Troy Aikman has to say” posted Deommodore Lenoir on Instagram, via MLFootball on X. “Clearly his eyes rollin in the back of his head when the game is on. Y’all show me where 11 gave me work. Post every route every matchup”