Deommodore Lenoir Ready For Robert Saleh’s Challenge After Apologizing to 49ers Locker Room

Every single 49er was excited for Robert Saleh’s return as defensive coordinator– except Deommodore Lenoir. He’d “screamed” at the DC when they played against the Jets. But that tension is long gone now. Saleh thinks “a dog is the right word” for Lenoir as he has “no fear”, especially after his public apology to the locker room.

Earlier this summer, Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on an obstruction-of-justice charge after police said he resisted officers amid a traffic stop. When addressing the media for the first time after his release, Lenoir apologized, saying, “I’m different than who I was five [weeks] ago, just being at the right place, not really hanging out in areas that I shouldn’t be… So I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization and to my coaches… for a mistake.” Saleh appears to have accepted that apology since, as someone known for not mincing words or exaggerating praise, he labeled Lenoir “our kind of guy for sure.”

With the trust seemingly rebuilt, the conversation has shifted to football. On the August 12 episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the former All-Pro corner asked Lenoir about the conversations he’s had with Salah ever since. “Oh, it’s been all positive,” Lenoir shared before declaring his readiness for the coming season:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Really, just being a CB1, he kind of wanted to pick my brain and figure out how I operate. And just talking to him, he’s seen the confidence in me. That’s why he came out with the story when he was talking to the media last week. I was just telling him that I’m ready for any challenge — if it’s got to be 99 plays in man or 99 in zone, I’m ready for the challenge. And I’m willing to back up anything that I put out there.”

AD

“99 plays in man or 99 in zone” is quite telling of Lenoir’s willingness to handle whatever Saleh may have in store for him, whether it’s locking down a receiver all game or managing the complexities of zone coverage. It’s less about the specifics and more about showing he’s confident, tough, and mentally locked in. And Richard Sherman knows what that means.

He played as a defensive back under Saleh from 2018 to 2020, recording 4 interceptions and 16 passes defended in 34 games, showing a solid understanding of the system’s demands. But here’s the thing: Lenoir’s track record suggests he might just do it as well.

Since stepping into the starting role in 2021, he’s been the 49ers’ dependable constant. 265 tackles (177 solo), 6 interceptions, 26 passes defended, and a Super Bowl start where he logged 8 tackles (4 solo) and a forced fumble. Now entering his fifth season on a $92 million extension, the 25-year-old Lenoir is expected to be San Francisco’s top cornerback in 2025.

The numbers say he’s ready. The film says he’s ready. And with Saleh back in his ear, the only real question left is whether opposing offenses are ready for him.