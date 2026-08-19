“Didn’t Really Like How We Finished”: Kyle Shahanan & Brock Purdy Share Frustration With 49ers After Joint Practice With Chargers

San Francisco 49ers have had two joint practices so far, but the latest one with the Los Angeles Chargers was not the best, according to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

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“Honestly, I don’t think it was our best day,” Purdy said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. “Feel like fundamentals and stuff were just a little off and whatnot…Just feel like we could have came out with a little bit more chip on our shoulder offensively.”

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Purdy completed seven of his first nine passes in the 11-on-11 team period. The QB feels the Niners’ offense struggled against the Chargers’ defense. Well, couldn’t have expected less from a defense that ranked ninth in points allowed and fifth in total yards last season.

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According to Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated, Purdy was under pressure. He dropped back, scrambled, and passed it to the receivers. Meanwhile, Chargers QB Justin Herbert had “all the time in the world” to find a receiver and convert it into a touchdown.

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“Now we see why he’s having such a great training camp. Sure, he’s improving, but he also is facing a bad 49ers defense with a new coordinator,” Cohn wrote August 18.

Even backup QB Mac Jones struggled with an average offensive line and threw an interception.

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“I liked it a little more at first, and then didn’t like it as much later,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the offense. “I thought we struggled a little bit in the move-the-ball periods. Didn’t score in the two-minute [drill]. So there were some ups and downs, but I didn’t really like how we finished today.”

The practice session ended with a two-minute drill, with the Niners marching to the red zone.

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San Francisco sure missed wide receiver Mike Evans on the field. The 12-year veteran missed it due to a quad strain. This is the second practice that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has missed.

“They just said he had some tightness, so we were just being smart taking him out,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think it’s anything worse. We’ll see when we get in there, but nothing that I’m worried about right now.”

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Apart from that, running back Christian McCaffrey was not practicing. But Cohn says he saw the 2025 AP Comeback Player of the Year running around.

Purdy and company were injury-riddled last season but still finished with a 12-5 record and a postseason run. The team did not face the Chargers in the regular season. But they went head-to-head in the preseason last year, and San Francisco won 30-23 against the Bolts.

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Now, this season the two teams will face each other again in the preseason on Thursday night.

For Purdy, the session was a reminder that even an offense that ranked 10th overall last year can look out of sync against a strong defense. The pressure up front and the missed reads in the passing game showed areas that need cleaning up before the regular season kicks off.