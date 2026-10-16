“Directing Venom and Threats”: CBS Analyst Admits Mistake Over Brock Purdy Take After Facing Backlash for It

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has given the franchise plenty to celebrate through the first five games of the 2026 NFL season. The Niners are 5-0, with Purdy leading the league in touchdowns (13) and passing success rate (57.9). That performance of Mr. Irrelevant has made an old quarterback take from CBS Sports analyst Amy Trask age poorly.

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Trask, the former Las Vegas Raiders CEO, originally made the remark during the 2024 playoffs. Trask placed Purdy below the other quarterbacks still competing for the Super Bowl, even while acknowledging that he was a good player. The comments drew a strong reaction from 49ers fans, and she has now apologized for that.

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“I made this comment almost 3 years ago; shortly thereafter I acknowledged that I made a mistake (I even offered to buy Brock ice cream) – the reason I share this now is to address those who are spewing venom and making threats – it’s okay to make a mistake,” Trask wrote on her X account on Friday.

“And it’s fine to tell someone they made a mistake – it’s not okay to do so with venom and threats – venom and threats directed at me are of no consequence to me, I don’t care – but directing venom and threats at others can have a devastating impact, so don’t.”

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Trask’s original assessment came ahead of San Francisco’s divisional-round game against the Green Bay Packers in January 2024. She summed up her view with a line that quickly became a talking point among fans.

“Four games, eight quarterbacks. Seven terrific quarterbacks and Brock Purdy,” she said.

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Trask argued that Purdy was a good quarterback but did not belong in the same category as the other seven. She also pointed to the talent around him on both sides of the ball, a point that fed into the debate over how much credit Purdy deserved for the 49ers’ success.

The quarterback then helped San Francisco beat Green Bay 24-21. He went on to guide the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Trask later acknowledged that her comments had been delivered “flippantly and rudely.” Her latest post does not present the apology as new. Instead, she says she had already accepted that she made a mistake and wants the threats to stop.

Purdy’s first five games of 2026 have produced 1,196 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions. With his performance, the San Francisco 49ers have won all five games. Similarly, his start to the 2023 season was impressive, too. Across those first five games, Purdy threw for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.

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There are a few differences between the two stretches. Purdy completed 72.1% of his passes in 2023, compared with 69% this season. But he has four more passing touchdowns in 2026. He has also added 128 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.