“Don’t Even Drink Beer”: 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk Claps Back at NFL After Being Fined Over Offensive Demonstration

Kyle Juszczyk has already made a habit of hearing from the NFL about his on-field actions this season. The San Francisco 49ers fullback was already fined after Week 1, and now he has been hit with another penalty just one game later. This time, though, the reason had nothing to do with a dangerous block.

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“The NFL fined 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926 for engaging in an offensive demonstration Sunday vs. Miami. “Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,” the NFL wrote in its fine letter.

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“Juszczyk, nicknamed ‘Juice’, has already appealed the fine,” according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The fullback celebrated a 6-yard touchdown reception by mimicking a beer chug.

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“49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has celebrated touchdowns and first downs his entire NFL career in his own chugging way, an ode to his nickname “Juice”. This is the first time he has been fined. “And I don’t even drink beer!” he texted,” NFL Insider Adam Schefter’s X post read on Thursday.

The timing is what makes the latest penalty stand out even more. Juszczyk was fined $20,033 in Week 1 for illegal use of his helmet during San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. The NFL’s official accountability report lists that violation as unnecessary roughness and use of the helmet.

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The latest penalty adds to a lengthy list for Juszczyk. According to the details provided by the league, he has been fined six times over the past three seasons, including two separate fines of roughly $10,000 for helmet-related plays during San Francisco’s NFC wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles in January.

One of those plays drew particular attention when Juszczyk lowered his helmet and delivered a heavy block on Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

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Now, the veteran fullback is waiting to see whether his appeal changes the league’s decision. NFL rules provide for appeals to one of three jointly appointed NFL-NFLPA appeals officers: former players Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, or James Thrash. Their decisions are final and binding.

Juszczyk’s latest fine came after he caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 35-13 win over Miami.

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The 14th-year fullback has spent the past decade with the 49ers after beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He has become one of the most recognizable fullbacks of his generation, earning 10 Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors.

For now, Juszczyk will have to wait for the NFL’s final word on a celebration he has been using for years. His explanation, at least, is pretty simple: he was pretending to drink juice, not beer.