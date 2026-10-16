“Don’t Tell Her This”: Christian McCaffrey Gets Transparent on Welcoming 2nd Kid With Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey has been an integral part of the San Francisco 49ers ever since he joined them in 2022. It was during his time with the 49ers that he also got married and recently had his second child with his wife, Oliva Culpo. While Culpo is still recovering, McCaffrey may be getting some relaxing time of his own.

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“Sleep’s great,” McCaffrey said when a reporter asked if he was sleeping well this weekend amid the arrival of the second baby. “My family’s down in LA right now while my wife’s recovering and coming back up soon. So, don’t tell her this. I’m sleeping fantastic.”

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The couple, who wed in June 2024, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Colette Annalise, in July 2025. The couple later announced Culpo’s second pregnancy in May, on her 34th birthday, with Culpo calling it her “best birthday gift.”

They welcomed Roman on September 29 and officially announced their second child on October 10 on Instagram, with a carousel of 10 pictures of the two, the newborn baby, and their first child, Colette, who is 14 months old, born in July 2025.

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After the duo shared their big news on social media, congratulations poured in from various celebrities, including Jenna Purdy, wife of star quarterback Brock Purdy, actor Jeremy Renner, and Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 10-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk.

Kyle himself commented on the post, writing, “Roman, it is an honor to be your God father. Love, Uncle Juice.”

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Culpo posted an Instagram story showing McCaffrey holding newborn Roman with tight end George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, captioning it “The Godfathers.”

According to the California Post, Roman’s arrival became more special, as Culpo had her delivery day scheduled during the 49ers’ off day, so that McCaffrey could also be present during her C-section delivery, which she called “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences,” when she first had it during Colette’s birth.

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“There’s totally a shift,” Culpo said of motherhood during an episode of The Squeeze podcast last October. “Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that’s physically dependent on you. So I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Yeah, it’s scary.”

While Culpo shared her take on having their first child, McCaffrey also had an experience himself, becoming a father for the first time ever after Colette’s birth, saying that “coming home is the best part of the day,” and that “having a girl, it softened me up a little bit.”

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Now, with Roman being the new member of the family, both McCaffreys are going to enjoy their family time. But let’s not forget that McCaffrey is on a Super Bowl run with his team this season, with the 49ers going into Week 6 at 5-0.

And this game will be especially intriguing for the McCaffrey family, as McCaffrey will face off against his brother, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, for the first time on Monday Night Football, as the 49ers take on the Washington Commanders.

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“It’s the first time I’ve been able to play against him, so it’ll be really cool just to share the field with your brother,” McCaffrey said on Thursday. “Obviously, there’s nostalgia with that, going back to Little League and high school. He’s the only brother I’ve never gotten to play with or against, so I think this completes the cycle of sharing the field with him. I know it’s different uniforms, but proud of him and everything he’s done, and excited to see him.”

It is going to be some night in the McCaffrey family, with McCaffrey saying that their parents may just “go all black neutral” for this game. For now, McCaffrey looks focused on the Week 6 clash, while Culpo recovers from her second child’s birth.