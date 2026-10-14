49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Receives Final News On NFL Suspension Appeal After Seahawks Altercation

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s fate did not turn out the way he expected. After receiving a one-game suspension, he was ruled out of playing against the Commanders in Week 6. Despite appealing the decision, the ruling did not go in his favor, as final judgment came up by the legaue.

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“Hearing officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw,” NFL Senior Vice President Michael Signora said on X.

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Greenlaw violated the NFL’s sportsmanship rules by headbutting Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet. As a result, he received a one-game suspension. However, later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Greenlaw had appealed the suspension in hopes of overturning the decision.

According to NBC Sports, Greenlaw’s appeal was scheduled to be heard by one of the NFL and NFLPA’s jointly appointed hearing officers. The officers who could have heard his appeal were Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, Ron Rivera, and James Thrash. However, the decision did not go in Greenlaw’s favor, as his appeal of a one-game suspension was denied by the NFL on Tuesday. This means he will miss the 49ers’ Week 6 game against Washington.

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The incident happened while the San Francisco 49ers were leading the Seattle Seahawks 14–10. Greenlaw was ejected with 6:04 left in the second quarter after headbutting Jones on the sideline. It started when Greenlaw pushed quarterback Sam Darnold out of bounds after a five-yard run. Greenlaw ended up near Seattle’s sideline, where Jones said something to him. Greenlaw then headbutted Jones, who was not wearing his helmet.

The officials penalized Greenlaw for the incident, giving Seattle 15 extra yards and moving the Seahawks to the 49ers’ 32-yard line. Greenlaw was also forced to leave the game, leaving San Francisco without him for the rest of the contest.

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The rejection means this is the second time Greenlaw has been suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct. Last season, while playing for the Denver Broncos, he was involved in another incident that led to a suspension.

After the Broncos beat the New York Giants 33–32 on October 19, 2025, Greenlaw got into an argument with referee Brad Allen. According to the NFL, Greenlaw followed Allen as the referee was leaving the field and verbally threatened him. The league considered his behavior a violation of its rules against threatening or insulting officials and suspended him for one game.

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Now, Greenlaw finds himself at the same crossroads. Ironically, the 49ers won their game against the Seahawks, finishing with a 32–29 victory, but lost a key player on defense.