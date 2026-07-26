Driver Left “Bleeding From the Head” in Violent Crash Involving Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers’ training camp will begin on July 26. But days before the camp, the team has faced a setback. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident, and now, more jarring details of the incident have surfaced.

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“This is the Palo Alto fire dispatch audio for the accident highlighted below by @Tonysmarkettips,” wrote investigative reporter A.J. Perez on X. “The crash was between “a black Tesla and a blue Mercedes,” and the driver of one of the vehicles was “bleeding from the head.”

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The accident reportedly took place on 14 July, around 6 p.m., in Palo Alto, California, near his Northern California home. However, the report of the incident was made public weeks later on July 25. After hearing about the accident, investigative reporter A.J. Perez delved deep into details of Shanahan’s incident,

“Responding Medical-one. Responding ME 61, 151. You’re responding to an accident. Alma Street at Hamilton Avenue, there’s going to be a Black Tesla versus a Blue Mercedes. There are reports of one driver bleeding from the head. MPD just arrived on scene,” as heard in the dispatch audio.

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As the initial report suggested, Kyle Shanahan’s vehicle, which was a black Tesla, collided with a blue Mercedes SUV. Both Shanahan and the SUV driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers, with no citations or criminal charges issued. The Palo Alto Police Department also confirmed that officers dispatched to the scene found no evidence of dr*g or alcohol impairment from either driver.

The dispatch audio also noted one of the drivers was “bleeding from the head.” Shortly after, Shanahan was rushed to an unnamed local hospital. As per the official medical records, his injuries included a severe concussion with lingering symptoms, over 40 stitches to close deep facial cuts, a broken nose, three broken ribs, and a broken hand.

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The good news is that there are no life-threatening injuries, implying that after a brief recovery period, the 49ers HC will hopefully be back before the 2026 NFL season.