Kyle Shanahan Confirms Stance on Signing Justin Tucker After 49ers Kicker Suffers Injury

The San Francisco 49ers were bitten by the injury bug again after kicker Eddy Piñeiro appeared to sustain an injury in the 41-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals. That raised questions about whether the team could consider kicker Justin Tucker. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the player during his recent interview.

“No. We haven’t talked about that,” he said.

When further probed by the reporter, Shanahan added, “I have no idea. I haven’t talked about one kicker with them, so not sure about anyone. I know they’re putting together a group of guys to possibly bring in Tuesday or Wednesday.”

It is not surprising that the former Baltimore Ravens kicker has gained traction among teams and the media. He posted a 73.3% field-goal percentage last season. During his 13-year stint with the Ravens, he has made a name for himself as one of the best kickers.

He previously held the NFL record 89.1% field-goal percentage and the longest field goal at 66 yards. Tucker also has a Super Bowl championship to his name. The 7x Pro Bowler is one of the most accurate kickers and has the potential to lift the 49ers.

However, here’s the issue. Tucker missed 10 games this season due to his suspension for an alleged violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Now, the kicker has expressed his interest in joining any team this season. However, he hasn’t reportedly visited any teams yet, and coach Shanahan’s comments hint that the team has yet to discuss anything regarding Tucker.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker arrives before a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Whether they pursue Tucker or not, the 49ers are exploring their options. Although coach Shanahan didn’t share any names, the team is expected to invite players for a workout soon. And several names have surfaced in the conversation.

One such name is kicker John Parker Romo. He was recently waived by the Atlanta Falcons and will reportedly attend the tryouts, as per Matt Barrows. Another name is placekicker Matt Gay, who was recently released by the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are reportedly signing Jake Moody from the Chicago Bears’ practice squad, as per Tom Pelissero.

Now, Moody was waived by the 49ers to bring in Piñeiro this season. He could have been a good option for the 49ers, considering his experience with the team. However, the option to bring in Moody is no longer available. It will be difficult for coach Shanahan to find someone who can replace Piñeiro.

49ers’ dreams dwindle with Eddy Piñeiro’s injury

The kicker seemed to have an excellent year in field-goal attempts, converting all 22 of them. After Moody’s turbulent 2 years, the 49ers hoped for Piñeiro to help elevate the team in the league.

And he did it. Piñeiro opened his season by setting a franchise record for consecutive makes.

“He’s been awesome so far,” Shanahan said about the player. “Pumped that we’ve been able to get him.”

However, in the third quarter of the Week 11 game, he injured his hamstring and left the field. While he didn’t return, punter Thomas Morstead took over his duties. Later, it was revealed that the kicker had sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

The worst news came when the coach revealed that Piñeiro will now be considered week-to-week. And this isn’t the only injury blow. Linebacker Tatum Bethune sustained a high ankle sprain during the same game. While he is not placed on the injury reserve, he is reported to miss a few weeks.

Injuries have continued to rock the 49ers since the preseason, and in the midst of that, they must find the right piece for the team to rise in the NFC West.