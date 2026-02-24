49ers Expected to Make Maxx Crosby Trade Decision Amid Raiders DE’s Partnership With the Franchise

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 29 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411290061

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 29 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411290061

Essentials Inside The Story San Francisco finished last in the league with only 20 sacks last season

Maxx Crosby invests in Leeds United F.C., a soccer club controlled by 49ers Enterprises

Leeds currently sits 15th in the Premier League with 30 points

What happens when a player’s new business partners also happen to be a rival team, reportedly trying to trade for him? Maxx Crosby and the 49ers may be about to find out. While the Raiders have shown no urgency to move their defensive star, the noise refuses to die down. And, according to an insider, the San Francisco 49ers have quietly positioned themselves as a serious suitor.

“The first order of business for the 49ers’ brain trust this week will be checking with the Las Vegas Raiders on the trade price for defensive end Maxx Crosby,” Vic Tafur noted in his report.

Maxx Crosby has played 7 seasons for the Raiders and has had 278 solo tackles, 161 assists, 69.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception. The Raiders star was also selected to play in 5 Pro Bowls, and as per Tafur, many believe his ceiling remains higher.

The Niners got an up-close look at him during joint practices in Sin City last summer, and they know he has never lined up next to talents like Fred Warner or Nick Bosa with the silver and black.

Last season, the Niners finished dead last in the league with just 20 sacks, and adding Crosby would instantly help them chase the Seahawks in the NFC West. Free agency offers less exciting options. Still, Tafur reports “that the Raiders want two first-round picks and an impact player for the 28-year-old pass rusher.”

He also noted that the Raiders are attempting to bid higher, as the Niners hold the 27th pick. So they could explore pairing it with a second-rounder and a rotational piece. Yet ESPN insider Adam Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic that the Raiders would expect a “Micah Parsons type” haul, while also stressing that they are not eager to move their defensive leader.

“That’s what I was told,” Schefter said. “Do I think they are getting two firsts and a player? No. Do I think they want to trade him? No. Do I think he’ll be traded like AJ Brown? That’ll change by the week… Any deal involving Maxx Crosby, I would think, for the Raiders to make that deal, would take a first-round pick at minimum.”

However, the Niners cannot easily surrender two premium picks and a quality player when they need affordable talent through the draft. They have multiple gaps to fill, and trading depth would only add to that list.

Interestingly, though, Crosby recently teamed up with the 49ers on a separate business venture, which only fuels these trade speculations further.

Maxx Crosby invests in a soccer club owned by the 49ers

While trade talks connected him to the Bay, Maxx Crosby shifted the spotlight overseas. The silver and black star revealed on Instagram that he has joined the Leeds United F.C. ownership.

“Winners recognize winners. Proud to invest with [Leeds United]. All in on the culture.” Raider Nation quickly reacted, as the move tied Crosby to a club backed by the Niners’ ownership group.

Soon after, Crosby went on X and posted, “God Is Great.” Then, four hours later, he added, “Equity Is Everything. 🦅💎”

Leeds operates under the umbrella of 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group LLC. The investment group, led in part by Paraag Marathe and Jed York, controls the club through 49ers Enterprises, the business arm of the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, Leeds United topped the EFL Championship and secured promotion to the Premier League for the 2025-2026 season. At present, Leeds sits 15th in the Premier League with 30 points from 26 matches.

This deal also makes sense for Crosby, as he signed a record three-year, $106.5 million extension in 2025 and has already earned more than $96 million in his NFL career. Clearly, he is thinking beyond his NFL journey.

However, Crosby is not alone in this trend. In fact, several American athletes have purchased stakes in English clubs, including Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who owns part of Birmingham City F.C.

So now, while Raiders Nation watches his NFL future closely, Crosby has already made his next move in the global game.