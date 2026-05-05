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49ers Find Clever Way to Keep Trent Williams From Holding Out With $11.5M Move

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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May 5, 2026 | 9:57 AM EDT

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49ers Find Clever Way to Keep Trent Williams From Holding Out With $11.5M Move

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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May 5, 2026 | 9:57 AM EDT

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Trent Williams has been one of those players with a long history of holdouts. The veteran offensive tackle missed around 40 days of training with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 season, seeking a restructured contract. However, to avoid a similar situation, the 49ers agreed to a new contract with Williams, but with an unusual twist.

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“NOTABLE and new: The 49ers and Trent Williams introduce a NO HOLDOUT BONUS to thread the needle,” wrote 49ers’ insider David Lombardi on X. “$37 million of Trent Williams’ new contract is fully guaranteed. He can fully secure $11.5m more as a 2028 roster bonus if he does not hold out or miss any offseason time in 2027.”

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According to details of the agreement, Williams will receive $37 million in fully guaranteed money as part of a two-year deal worth around $50 million. On top of that, he can earn up to $11.5 million more. But it will be through a conditional roster bonus tied to his participation in team activities.

The conditional bonus, scheduled for 2028, will only be paid if Trent Williams does not hold out or miss any offseason program time in 2027. If Williams skips mandatory or voluntary activities as part of a contract dispute, he would eventually forfeit the additional payment.

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Such “no holdout” clauses are uncommon in NFL contracts. Performance-based incentives, such as those tied to playing time, awards, or team success, are more typical. For instance, take Nahshon Wright as an example. In the 2025 season, the Chicago Bears rewarded the cornerback with a $1,441,397 performance-based bonus for the 2025 season. It was solely because Wright’s on-field playing time far exceeded his relatively low base salary.

The “no holdout” clause is relatively new, but was seemingly introduced to provide balance between both sides.

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Williams is widely regarded as one of the league’s top left tackles. With this new contract deal, he would secure a significant guaranteed sum at this stage of his career. Meanwhile, the 49ers gain added protection against potential disruptions during future offseason programs.

By attaching a financial incentive to attendance, the team surely aims to ensure continuity in their preparations during the offseason.

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Now, as contract negotiations across the league continue to evolve, similar clauses could become more common in future high-profile deals.

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This is a developmental story. Stay tuned for more updates

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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