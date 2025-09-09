brand-logo
5 QBs Kyle Shanahan Can Sign After 49ers Shared Brock Purdy Injury Update

ByPritha Debroy

Sep 8, 2025 | 8:18 PM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

The injury curse has struck the 49ers once again. Despite escaping Week 1 with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered troubling news: starting quarterback Brock Purdy sustained injuries to his left shoulder and toe during the game. While the shoulder issue affects his non-throwing arm, the toe injury is more concerning and could sideline him, leaving San Francisco’s quarterback depth dangerously thin.

Fortunately for Shanahan, backup Mac Jones is available, though he has dealt with health concerns in recent months. If Purdy is unable to suit up for Week 2, the 49ers may need to act quickly and explore short-term reinforcements. Potential options like Jameis Winston, Taylor Heinicke, Tyler Huntley, Desmond Ridder, and Tim Boyle could be considered to keep the team’s momentum alive while Purdy recovers.

Stay tuned for more updates…

