“Football S–ks”: George Kittle Issues Statement on Achilles Injury as Wishes Pour In From 49ers

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 12, 2026 | 7:25 PM EST

Tight end George Kittle is sharing an emotional message after tearing his Achilles tendon in the last game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While he admitted how brutal football can be, his message is rooted in love and hope for the San Francisco 49ers.

George Kittle took to Instagram after tearing his Achilles tendon, uploading a carousel post on Monday. It featured his wife, Claire Kittle, and another from the field where head coach Kyle Shanahan is seen embracing him. Alongside the images, the player shared a heartfelt message, admitting a brutal reality about football.

“Football s–ks sometimes. But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. 🥃 cheers, all my love,” the caption reads.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter when Kittle caught a short pass. As he tried to turn upfield, his right leg suddenly gave out while Eagles linebacker Zack Baun tackled him. He stayed down as the medical staff rushed to his side.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

