49ers Forced Brandon Aiyuk to Rehab at Facility While Nick Bosa & Christian McCaffrey Rehabbed Wherever They Wanted: Report

The tension between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers is no longer just a contract dispute, but a full-scale public fallout. The first cracks appeared right after the 2024 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, when Aiyuk’s girlfriend openly disputed his future with the team. And since then, things have only gone downhill, reaching a fever pitch when the player took to social media to blast the team. While social media is already divided over the feud, one explosive post from a journalist deepened the controversy further.

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“Brandon Aiyuk had to rehab at the 49ers’ facility, but Nick Bosa is allowed to rehab in Florida, and Christian McCaffrey was allowed to rehab in Germany. Double standard.” Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn wrote on X.

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Notably, the incident Cohn mentioned occurred in 2024. During a Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiver had to be carted off the field after suffering an ACL and MCL tear. With just 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Aiyuk made his second catch in the game, a 15-yard pass, when cornerback Trent McDuffle started to tackle him. Defensive back Chamarri Corner also tried to help by delivering a hit to Aiyuk’s lower body. The contact bent the latter’s right knee in the wrong direction. Unfortunately, that was just the start of a years-long standoff.

In November last year, several reports indicated that San Francisco had voided the 28-year-old’s guaranteed money, a $24.935 million option bonus, becaus he failed to meet the requirements of his contract. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also remarked how surprising the situation was.

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“I’ve been coaching 20 years,” he said. “I’ve never been in a situation where a contract’s been voided, so it’s extremely unusual to me.”

But let’s circle back to Cohn’s statements for a moment, and 49ers alleged “double standard”. It’s important to note that the circumstances surrounding these three players are quite different.

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Bosa, coming off an ACL injury suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 season, has been managing his recovery on his own schedule, rehabbing in Santa Clara with the team per the organization’s official website. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa “could return around the start of training camp or shortly after”. Bosa agreed with that timeline.

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“I’m pretty far along,” Bosa said, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I’m out on the field doing a lot of stuff, trying to just take it slow because I tend to push things quicker. I got injured pretty early last year, so there’s plenty of time for me to really kind of lay the groundwork to be ready for a long season. It’s going really well, and I plan on being ready.”

McCaffrey’s situation was a different story altogether. The star running back flew all the way to Germany in 2024 to consult a specialist for his Achilles tendinitis.

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This was reported by Grant Cohn way back in September 2024.

“Going all the way to Germany for an experimental procedure sounds like McCaffrey is trying to heal or prevent a career-threatening injury,” Cohn had reported back then. “And it sounds like he’s looking for a last resort.”

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Coach Kyle Shanahan was fully aware of the decision, too.

“I’m not sure what doctor it is,” Shanahan said at the time as per reports. “I just know he is going to see a specialist that I believe can help him with his Achilles process, and I think he’s doing that over these next few days, and hopefully it’ll help.”

McCaffrey returned in 2025 and went on to win the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. As for Aiyuk, it remains unclear what exactly led to his absence from rehabilitation.

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Aiyuk has never publicly explained his exact grievance either, nor did he fight to retain his guarantees through the NFLPA when his contract was voided. But his recent Instagram post made one thing clear enough.

“And another thing,” Aiyuk said on Instagram earlier this week. “You want to know why they are really mad, though? They are mad ’cause they are stupid. They’re dumb. They mad that they paid me $50 million in eight months and then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I’m about to be on a new team in 2027. They are mad at themselves for real. They are acting like they are mad at me, but they stupid ass mad at themselves.”

His desire to leave has been apparent for a while now. He posted a photo wearing a Washington Commanders hat, and Jayden Daniels is among the five accounts he follows on Instagram. The 49ers hold all the leverage here, though. Both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have since said Aiyuk is no longer part of their plans, though he remains on the list and the team holds his rights through 2028.

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Trading Aiyuk before June 1 would have cost the 49ers nearly $30 million in dead cap, which is why they sat on this. Past that date, the number drops all the way down to $8.3 million, making it a much easier pill to swallow. Releasing him outright saves them $6.3 million but still leaves a $7.36 million dead money hit on the books either way.

Speaking of the locker room, his teammates have already moved on, reaching the playoffs without him last year before signing Mike Evans this spring. Aiyuk can vent all he wants, but the 49ers decide how this story ends.