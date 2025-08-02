Forced to Settle for $265M, Brock Purdy Reveals Kyle Shanahan’s Role in 49ers Contract Extension

For a moment, Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Championship starter felt like the NFL’s most improbable fairytale. But fairytales aren’t built to last without cold, hard negotiations, and Purdy’s new five-year, $265 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers is both a reward and a reckoning. Yet buried beneath the nine-figure headlines and performance clauses was a quieter, more personal moment, one that may have mattered most. When Purdy walked into the 49ers’ facility in 2022 as the final pick of the draft, Kyle Shanahan saw more than just a backup quarterback. He saw his guy.

Since taking over as the starter in 2022, Purdy has delivered beyond expectations. He had a sensational 2023 with 4,280 yards of passing, 31 TDs, 11 INTs, and a rating of 113.0. San Fran was left gasping… So, obviously, the city expected an even better Year 2 (full season) under center. But it was fine. In 2024, Purdy threw for 3,864 yards of passing, 20 TDs, 12 INTs… He ended the season with the passer rating of 96.1. One can see the drop in the numbers. However, Kyle. The offense. The vets, including George Kittle. All of them know one thing: that the Niners #13 has the keys.

While talking on the Rich Eisen Show, Purdy talked about Shanahan’s importance in bringing the 49ers and the QB’s agents together to hash out a deal. That conversation, Purdy says, set the tone. As numbers swirled and agents handled the details, Kyle Shanahan’s unwavering support reminded Purdy this wasn’t just business, it was a continuation of trust forged in adversity.

“Going into it, Kyle sat me down and we just talked. He said, ‘there’s gonna be this whole process within the negotiations, but just so you hear it from me before it starts, I believe in you and I have since you got here. Purdy revealed, reflecting on the start of negotiations. “Since you’ve been the guy there’s been nothing but great things. We’ve grown together, and I want to continue this ride together.”

In the training camp, Purdy looked sharp once again during red zone drills, showing strong chemistry with tight end Kittle as the two connected for a touchdown that energized the offense. He also delivered a well-placed ball to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, resulting in a sizable gain. Outside of a single interception, Purdy continued his consistent camp performance with another efficient and composed showing. Purdy reinsured that he is indeed Shanahan’s guy.

That is what Purdy revealed as he further added, ” So, he explained to me that. I’m his guy and we need to get this done. So, I appreciated that, being the starting quarterback, hearing it from the head coach. Just gives me a lot of confidence moving forward but we got the deal done.”

But while Purdy’s crisp execution on the field has drawn praise throughout camp, it’s the decision he made off the field that may define his leadership just as much; especially after walking away from a potentially record-breaking payday.

Brock Purdy inks a new deal with the 49ers, but he settled for less

Behind closed doors, Brock Purdy entered contract talks aiming for the top of the quarterback market, but what unfolded next revealed a quarterback more focused on legacy and locker room harmony than headlines. As per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Purdy and his agent, Kyle Strongin, coming off a season where he earned just $985,000 in base salary, aimed high in contract talks, reportedly asking for a deal that would eclipse even Dak Prescott’s league-topping salary of $60 million by $5 million per year. Schefter said, “His initial asking price, I believe, was about $65 million. So it came down to $53 million in the end and that’s a fair number. It places him in the top tier of quarterbacks, not the richest, not the worst.”

Brock Purdy’s new 5-year, $265 million deal with the 49ers isn’t just massive; it’s meaningful. With a $40 million signing bonus and $182.55 million guaranteed, he now averages $53 million per year. But in 2025, he’ll earn just $1.1 million in base salary, keeping the team’s cap hit at a manageable $9.1 million. It’s a deal that balances star power with team-first mentality, proof that Purdy is all in on chasing championships, not just checks. “That was his initial asking price, $65 million,” Schefty said. “But you know what? Everybody’s initial asking price should be high. That’s how it should be, and his was. I don’t know that he thought he was going to get that, but you might as well start high. Nothing abnormal or unusual about that at all. And they came in where they did.”

In the end, Brock Purdy’s contract wasn’t just a financial win; it was a statement of leadership. Despite initially pushing for a record-breaking deal, he chose to compromise for the greater good of the team, allowing the 49ers to remain competitive and cap flexible. It’s a rare move in today’s NFL. And it shows that Purdy’s moving on from the big boy deal. He wants to be the QB who brings championships back to San Francisco.