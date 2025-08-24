Former Chiefs Receiver Becomes Roster Cut Candidate at 49ers After Just 3 Days: Report

The Chiefs have been living in wideout limbo ever since they shipped Tyreek Hill to Miami. Every offseason, it’s another desperate swing, another gamble that feels empty. And few swings fell flatter than Skyy Moore, the 2022 second-rounder who came in with promise but left Kansas City with missed opportunities. Just 43 passes for 494 yards and one touchdown—all of it coming in his first two years under Andy Reid.

By 2024, six games, three targets, zero catches, and a core muscle injury that shoved him onto injured reserve. Moore’s story in KC was a rollercoaster that never steadied. He showed flashes with an 88-yard punt return against Seattle, but the shine faded quickly. Drops, a muffed kickoff, until even Andy Reid had to call it like it was: “He had a couple of drops; that’s not like him. He’s a lot better than that.” So with the clock ticking, the Chiefs finally pulled the trigger and shipped Moore to San Francisco.

Now, just three days into life with the 49ers, Moore already looks like a roster cut candidate. John Lynch framed it simply: Skyy Moore needed “a fresh start.” The 49ers GM liked Moore’s traits coming out of Western Michigan and believed a change of scenery could bring them back out. But Moore’s debut in red and gold vs. the Chargers showed just how steep that mountain is. Targeted six times, he caught only three balls for 19 yards, dropped one, and tacked on a holding penalty. His punt returns averaged just 5.3 yards. As harsh as it sounds, this is why Kansas City was ready to move on. And if Moore continues going down the same road, the 49ers will also see why the Chiefs dropped him.

A receiver who looks fine running straight but stumbles when asked to turn or catch isn’t much of a weapon in today’s NFL.

The struggles were obvious from the jump. On San Francisco’s first two drives against the Chargers, Moore dropped consecutive passes from backup quarterback Carter Bradley, both resulting in three-and-outs. Postgame, he didn’t duck the reality. “Yeah, that’s exactly what it is. It’s a fresh start,” Moore said. He even admitted he was “confused out there a little bit.” Moore fielded three punts for 16 yards and added a 26-yard kick return, holding the return role through the first half.

And while Moore’s Kansas City years were filled with inconsistency, the resume isn’t empty: a 29-yard punt return to set up the game-winner in the AFC Championship, followed by a Super Bowl touchdown against Philadelphia. That’s what San Francisco hopes to tap into. But on a roster chasing Lombardi, Moore’s “fresh start” may not last long if these early stumbles become the story.

Skyy Moore’s Chiefs exit opens new chapter in San Francisco

The Niners’ receiver room hasn’t just been thin—it’s been a full-blown fire drill. Injuries here, suspensions there, and suddenly Kyle Shanahan’s looking around like a chef missing half his ingredients. Enter Skyy Moore, scooped up at bargain-bin prices. To the Faithful, this is more like a survival. Moore might not be a savior, but he’s at least another chess piece on the board for Shanahan to move around. And for a wideout group running on fumes, sometimes another body is the lifeline.

For Moore, this trade is more than just a jailbreak. At 24, he leaves behind the shadows of Kansas City, where the spotlight burned too hot and the chemistry never clicked. Now, he’s swapping Andy Reid’s masterclass in the AFC for Shanahan’s symphony in the NFC. Think about that: two of the brightest offensive minds of their eras, and Moore gets to learn from both. Maybe KC was the chapter where he stumbled, but San Francisco? That could be the stage where he finds his rhythm.

And don’t box him in as just another wideout. This is a guy who’s ripped off an 88-yard punt return and averaged nearly eight yards a pop on the ground. Moore is like a gadget waiting for the right hands to flip the switch. Shanahan lives for players like that, the ones who blur positions and keep defenses awake at night. Add in the fact that the Niners only coughed up a late-round pick swap and a $1.5 million base salary? That’ like a lottery ticket at thrift-store prices.