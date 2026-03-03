Former 49ers Star Sends Hard Lesson to Mike McDaniel Over ‘Player-Friendly’ Approach

Essentials Inside The Story Former Dolphins RB questions a player-first coaching approach

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is not holding back. Recently, he opened up about his time under Mike McDaniel. Speaking on NFL on FOX, Mostert shared what makes the Miami Dolphins‘ coach great and how it may be getting in his way.

“He’s a great coach. If guys are talking to you, he’ll listen and give them some advice, but head coach-wise, obviously, the past couple of years, what they’ve been going through has just been kind of rough,” Mostert said during his appearance on NFL on FOX. “I kind of feel bad for the players, because when you have a coach that is so player-friendly, it doesn’t really mix all that well.”

McDaniel’s player-friendly philosophy yielded early results in the league, but without a deep Super Bowl run. The 2023 Miami Dolphins offense ranked among the league’s best (2nd in the league with 29.2 points per game).

Tua Tagovailoa led the league with 4,624 passing yards, Tyreek Hill flirted with 1,800 receiving yards, and the Dolphins rolled into January with firepower. But then came the familiar ending, a Wild Card exit, this time at the hands of Kansas City.

That is where Raheem Mostert’s argument has a point. Around the league, success has come from coaches who are known to be demanding: Bill Belichick turned that formula into six Super Bowl titles (between 2001 and 2018). Andy Reid’s tough philosophy brought championships in 2019, 2022, and 2023. Mike Tomlin lifted the Lombardi in 2008, while Pete Carroll did it in 2013.

Miami’s story reads differently. Under Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have reached the postseason, but have not advanced past the Wild Card round. That January survival is the tension Mostert is pointing at, whether a more demanding approach is what separates record-setting stats from silverware.

He also said that successful teams across all major sports usually have strict, tough-minded coaches who demand discipline and resilience. In his view, that is an area where Mike McDaniel has fallen short as a head coach. Things were good in the beginning, but not so much towards the end.

“Yeah, we had a good relationship going into the Dolphins organization, but obviously things kind of flustered and went their own ways,” Mostert said. “At the beginning of everything, there’s always a good story. We did everything to maximize the opportunities that were given to us.”

In 2023, Raheem Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards and scored 18 rushing touchdowns, leading the NFL in the latter category. His performance was a key part of Miami’s explosive offense under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Mostert did not question McDaniel’s football knowledge. Instead, he questioned whether being too player-friendly can hurt a team when pressure rises. As the Dolphins prepare for another key season, this message from a former player could push the organization to rethink its approach moving forward.

Raheem Mostert doubles down on Dolphins’ toughness issue

The conversation did not end with one comment. Raheem Mostert was asked directly if the Miami Dolphins lacked toughness under Mike McDaniel. The host described McDaniel as very smart but questioned whether that edge was missing. Mostert did not hesitate with his answer.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Mostert said. “Guys like Mike Tomlin and Vrabel, I mean, even look at Belichick, it was no-nonsense. We get in here, we’re getting the job done, and it’s my way or the highway.”

Mostert first compared McDaniel’s approach to famously strict coaches like Mike Tomlin, Mike Vrabel, and Bill Belichick, before elaborating on the issues with McDaniel’s player-friendly style.

“But, you know, when you’re dealing with a coach that’s so nonchalant, laidback, wants to be the catalyst behind being a player’s coach, it kind of shifts that organization and the pivot within that system,” Mostert added.

In the last two seasons, Miami failed to even make it to the playoffs, leading to McDaniel’s eventual exit from the Dolphins. Though the coach didn’t win a Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator either, the 49ers did make a Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

Now back as an offensive coordinator at the Chargers, McDaniel might just be able to get his hands on that coveted Lombardi trophy for the first time in his coaching career.