Fred Warner’s Wife Sydney Requests Prayers After Sharing Concerning Pregnancy Update

Linebacker Fred Warner’s wife is all set to welcome her baby this year. While Sydney Warner has experienced pregnancy before, this time things have turned out differently for her. With plans changing, Sydney couldn’t help but ask her followers to send prayers as she waits for her labor to begin.

“These babies never wanna come out of me normal,” she said. “They just wanna stay inside. And I don’t know why, but I’m gonna be 43 weeks pregnant. You guys send prayers. I’m trying to be like I laugh and then I cry at night.”

Fred Warner’s wife shared a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday, giving a full breakdown of the complications she’s facing. Turns out, Sydney had to cancel her scheduled C-section surgery and plans to opt for a VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean). Unlike her first pregnancy, which required surgery, her baby girl is positioned head-down and low this time. While doctors say it’s a positive sign, fears of VBAC are likely making her uneasy.

“But I’m determined to wait this out and let her come whenever she’s ready naturally,” she added. “I’m following her lead.”

In the candid video filmed after returning from a doctor’s appointment, the concerns were still there. Sydney revealed she underwent her first-ever cervical check-up. The moment caught her off guard and humbled her, as she had experienced none of it during her first pregnancy. It just involved planned surgery, where she showed up, took some fluids, and met her baby.

But this time, she’s constantly waiting, facing physical discomfort and emotional highs and lows. While wrapping up her message, she sent out New Year wishes and requested fans pray for her labor to begin. Fred and Sydney tied the knot in June 2022 and welcomed their first child, Beau Anthony, in March 2024. In September last year, the couple announced they were expecting their second baby.

While it has indeed been an emotional ride for Fred Warner’s wife, she was lucky enough to find people to lean on.

Sydney Warner finds strength in the 49ers’ WAG community

Sydney weighed in on one of the most comforting parts of her latest motherhood chapter last month. It is the strong and emotional support system she has found among the 49ers WAGs. Calling it the “best community,” she revealed the members regularly spend time together through weekly Bible studies and get-togethers.

“It’s just so nice having like a, a tribe of women with children, some without, some that are girlfriends, fiancés, wives,” she said. “This is such a niche job for your husband or coach or anyone on the staff, so it’s a very particular situation to be in. And being able to have community is just of women is just like the best.”

Sydney has been part of the organization that she holds dear to her heart for years now. It was after she met the 49ers linebacker for the first time in 2020. Since then, she has been actively engaging these women in the NFL circle and now encourages others to put themselves out there and build connections.

Looking back, Fred’s partner admits she was very shy at first and unsure of herself. But her mindset took a complete shift, and she has a solid reason to back it up.

“Being confident and making these connections because you are gonna possibly be around these women for the next eight to 10 years,” she said. “Take advantage of it.”

In Sydney Warner’s view, having that sense of community can make all the difference, as it has in her life.