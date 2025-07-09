Fred Warner Set to Welcome New Family Member After Sending 2-Word Message to Wife Sydney

Before Fred Warner was the pulse of the San Francisco 49ers‘ defense, before All-Pro accolades and Super Bowl Contendership, he was merely “big brother.” Raised in San Marcos, California, Fred’s role of leadership did not start in NFL locker rooms but on grassy backyard football fields battling his little brother, Troy. Whether it was putting them in make-believe huddles or declaring their impromptu touchdowns. Fred took on the same bossy demeanor he takes on Sundays. This time, though, the linebacker is about to celebrate differently, not on the white lines, but at home.

Fred Warner to be an uncle for a second time following his younger brother Troy Warner revealing he and wife are having a baby boy this fall. The news was shared by the couple on Instagram, where they posted a cute photo embracing the bump with a caption. “Baby boy coming this fall!!!” Cute, isn’t it? But it was Fred’s authentic, cuter response that took center stage.

He fell into the comments with, “Boy oh boy!!😍❤” emotionally acknowledging and expressing how excited he is to welcome another nephew to the Warner crew. The 49ers legend has known Troy for many decades. Not only as siblings, but as former BYU teammates and now, proud family men who walk parallel paths. Having just become a father himself with the arrival of his son Beau on March 7 last year, with his wife, Sydney Hightower, Fred has seen firsthand how life-changing this can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bailee Warner (@baileewarner_)

Although they’ve taken divergent routes, Fred, a Pro Bowl stalwart with San Francisco, and Troy, making his own way, the bond never wanes. Fred was in the stands when Troy arrived on an NFL roster, and now, once again, he’s rooting on as the Warner legacy grows by another.

From Uncle Duties to Husband Goals

As Fred is counting down his second stint as Uncle for diaper duty. He’s also been busy soaking up moments with his own expanding clan and winning fans along the way. Recently, Fred’s wife, Sydney, posted a sunny photo carousel from Napa Valley. She looked breathtaking in a flower sundress with a stunning background of mountain landscapes. She captioned it as, ”Dressing as: (hearts and flowers emojis) a weekend in my version of paradise”. Fred blinked neither, leaving a two-word message that left social media sighing. “My wifeeee!! (hearts),” he wrote.

From the football field to a wine country escape, Fred wears his heart on his sleeve. His summer date has been an equilibrium of love, family, and a pinch of fun. He and Sydney brought their son Beau to a Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal last week. With the baby sporting a miniature 49ers cap and basking in his first big sporting event. A few days thereafter, their Fourth of July appeared on Sydney’s Instagram. If there is any common thread that runs through Fred’s offseason, it’s family bond. These photos, although close-up, tell one much greater about Warner: his sense of earthiness.

As the 49ers begin another stakes-escalated season, Warner once more is anchoring one of the league’s top defenses. It is clear that what happens at home instigates what he contributes to the gridiron. And this year, with another nephew on the way and his own little one speeding along at warp speed, his foundation has never been stronger!