Fred Warner Shares Significant Comeback News After 49ers GM Shared Injury Update

Even on a three-game winning streak, the San Francisco 49ers feel incomplete. Defensive leader Fred Warner’s absence has been obvious. And just now, the star linebacker finally broke the silence with a hopeful update about his recovery.

“Time will tell. Never say never. We shall see,” Warner said on his potential return this season and suiting up for the playoffs.

So, Warner isn’t promising anything. But he isn’t shutting the door either. The star linebacker also posted rehab clips and photos on social media that show him grinding through workouts and testing that injured ankle.

On October 12, 2025, during Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Warner went down early in the first quarter. He fractured and dislocated his right ankle and had to be carted off the field. Since then, he has had no path back, with many believing that his season was over. But by saying, “never say never,” Warner is opening up the possibility of a comeback.

Meanwhile, the team has kept fighting in his absence, but Warner’s sudden exit still hit hard. The 49ers’ defense has adjusted, although losing a player of his impact creates a gap that no quick fix can patch.

Before the injury, Warner was the heartbeat of San Francisco’s defense. He already stacked up 51 tackles and looked locked in for another elite season. So the natural question remains. Could the four-time First Team All-Pro actually return this year?

The 49ers general manager, John Lynch, has an update.

“Like I said before, it’s a stretch to foresee him coming back [for the playoffs], but I don’t put anything past Fred Warner,” Lynch said on KNBR. “Our biggest issue is just going to be making sure—he’ll want to, but it’s just like, is it a wise decision for him, for our organization, all those things?”

The odds remain slim. But if Warner somehow makes it back, even in a limited role, the Red and Gold would instantly look more dangerous. And suddenly, a deeper Super Bowl push would not feel far-fetched at all.

Fred Warner can envision the 49ers’ Super Bowl LX run

Fred Warner is sidelined right now, but his mind is still locked on where the Red and Gold want this season to finish. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill asked him if he lets his mind drift toward the big stage.

“You’re damn right I think about it,” Warner said. He explained that sitting out only sharpens that feeling. “Especially when I’m not out there. But you’re in it, as a player. Coach [Kyle] Shanahan makes it a point to stay focused on every single week. Man, we got the Tennessee Titans coming to town. It’s about winning one game.”

Then Warner also admitted that distance from the field only makes the long view harder to ignore.

“When you’re on the outside of this, you’re like, ‘Aye man, if we win four games, we have the chance to be the one. You need to have the plan for us to run through Santa Clara all the way to the Super Bowl.”

That vision is bold, but the 49ers have kept things steady without him. They sit at 9-4, holding the No. 6 seed with a late bye, giving them fresh legs. Their playoff odds jumped to around 90 percent, helped by a softer stretch of games ahead. So, the path is open.

Right now, they trail the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, giving them just a 12 percent shot at the division. Their more realistic path is the Wild Card.

If they stay steady, this season could be the one that leads them back toward something bigger.