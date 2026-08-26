49ers’ Fred Warner Shut Down Unrest Claims Within Locker Room Following Jed York’s Arrest

The San Francisco 49ers already had enough going on with the regular season kickoff just two weeks away when the arrest of owner Jed York hit them like a blindside sack. Amid a slew of media narratives and criticism, the organization faced questions it couldn’t ignore. But for veteran linebacker Fred Warner, none of this has had any impact on their 2026 season outlook.

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“We’re all aware; we all have social media, so we see things,” Warner said in a recent presser. “But at the same time, I’ve got a lot of love, a lot of respect for Jed, and don’t feel the need to comment on the situation. I think the team was the same way. It really wasn’t a conversation being had in the locker room.

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“Yeah, you notice it, but we’re so hyper-focused in this building on trying to prepare for Week One. A lot of guys are on the bubble, trying to make the team. We’re just trying to get better as a football team, and that personal situation, let it stay personal with him.”

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 2: San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner 54 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 02, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 02 49ers at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251002354

Jed York was arrested August 23 at a mobile-home community in East Palestine, Ohio, after authorities said he responded to an undercover online advertisement posted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. Authorities alleged that York agreed to pay $160 in connection with the arrangement.

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He initially faced two misdemeanor charges, one of which was later amended to disorderly conduct. The other alleged possession of criminal tools, related to the phone authorities said he used to respond to the advertisement.

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York reportedly posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest, appeared in court the next day, pleaded no contest, and received concurrent one-day jail sentences, with credit for one day already served, along with $1,150 in fines. While the authorities seized the $160 dollars he was carrying, the court gave him back his cell phone.

The NFL has already issued a statement on Monday that it’s investigating the situation under its personal conduct policy, which could potentially lead to another fine for York. But as Fred Warner points out, the Niners are just focused on football.

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Even head coach Kyle Shanahan had a similar take when asked about the incident and its impact on the organization. Shanahan referenced his own car accident from July this year to drive the point home, saying even that wasn’t a distraction for the team.

“From a football standpoint, it has no effect on us,” Shanahan said. “As far as what we do day-to-day, what we talk about. It hasn’t been mentioned in a meeting today, it doesn’t have to do with what happens on the field. Everything outside of there, I think you guys can judge that better than me.”

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Despite the attention surrounding York’s arrest, the 49ers have continued with training camp as business as usual. They have their third preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders to prepare for this week. Beyond that, they have the first-ever NFL regular season game in Australia to look forward to against the Los Angeles Rams for Week 1. Anything else, even if it pertains to owner Jed York, doesn’t matter right now.