Fred Warner’s Wife Sydney Undergoes Procedure Amid Pregnancy

For most expectant mothers, pregnancy brings a host of unexpected changes. But for Sydney Warner, one of the most annoying ones was something she decided she didn’t have to live with. The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner recently underwent a procedure, and finally opened up about it on social media.

Sydney took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie on her IG story. Along with the story, Warner also added that she will be undergoing a procedure to get her newly developed skin tags.

“So I developed a few skin tags this phase of my pregnancy, it’s very random and very annoying to me, so today I’m getting them off, and I’m extremely excited,” she wrote on IG story.

She wore a grey outfit and paired it with a black leather jacket. Later, she even shared a post-procedure photo of her neck with bandages covering the treated areas. Warner said that she had been “hyper fixated on little things lately” and chose to get the procedure done. Naturally, her followers had plenty of questions about the procedure and how safe it was.

Perhaps after noticing all the curiosity on social media, Warner decided to share some more details about the entire process.

“SO MANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THE SKIN TAG REMOVAL! Unfortunately, no, it is not covered by your insurance. This visit was about $250 and that was for three spots. Safe to do while pregnant, so definitely safe to do if you’re not pregnant!”, she wrote.

“Process was a little shot of lidocaine, then they cut them off, and then they cauterize them. Took less than 10 minutes. Post care is keeping area moist with Aquaphor and covered with a Band-Aid until they scab. so worth it IMO.”

It seems her followers were concerned since Warner is pregnant. Just two months ago, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. They share a son, Beau Anthony Warner, who was born in 2024. Even amid a hectic schedule, the family recently took some time out for vacation.

Fred and Sydney Warner explore a cold water experiment

Fred Warner has been consistent with his rehabilitation and recovery after injuring his ankle on October 12. With the team in its bye week, the linebacker decided to spend some time in Lake Tahoe with his family.

Warner is trying everything to stay active and keep his mindset strong. Even during the trip, he decided to follow a different routine in the freezing conditions of the Sierra Nevada region.

His wife, Sydney, who is pregnant with their second child, shared clips showing him taking on the cold with zero hesitation. Sydney also posted footage of Warner rowing a boat shirtless. Apart from these wild moments, the couple also enjoyed heartwarming, normal activities like grabbing food at a Sonic drive-in and sharing early morning lake views on social media.

It seems like the perfect way to spend this crucial time as Warner prepares to get back in action while they also get to enjoy some time together before welcoming their second child.