Fred Warner’s Wife Updates Fans on Surgery Following Emotional Message on 49ers LB’s Injury

Fred Warner has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after undergoing a season-ending injury. Support from the locker for Warner has been a crutch during this setback. For the San Francisco 49ers the loss of team captain and All-Pro linebacker will be testing spirits and operations. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said, “we know he will come back next year stronger than ever.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During these times family plays a crucial role, Sydney Warner shared an update of her husband resting and recovering in a social media post.

On her Instagram stories, she posted, with a caption that said, “doing so good.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The post displayed a grateful emoticon of joining hands after seemingly a successful surgery for Fred Warner. He was scheduled for a surgery on Tuesday after he fractured and dislocated his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The night ended badly for the 49ers after losing 30-19 to the Buccaneers as they currently stand 4-2 in the NFC West.

via Imago Social media: Instagram

Warner was injured in the first quarter when safety Ji’Ayir Brown, undercut his right leg while the Niners were in pursuit defending a running play of the Buccaneers. Brown swung to tackle running back Rachaad White and rolled into Warner’s right leg, pinning his foot under and twisting it at a bad angle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

San Francisco’s medical staff rushed to tend to Warner. He was holding his right leg in clear pain.

AD

Ever since Sydney Warner has been updating about the status of his health. She has been sharing the emotional toll of having her husband in a painful spot. Fred Warner has been strong through the setback for himself and his soon growing family. He was seen posing for pictures from the hospital bed on Sydney Warner’s stories displaying faith and the uncertainties of the league.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sydney Warner thanks fans optimistic pillar of strength

After surgery Sydney Warner posted another emotional post thanking the fans for their support. The gratitude roots from the unexpected turn Fred Warner have had after a robust season so far. The linebacker recorded 51 tackles in 6 games of which 28 tackles by himself.

Sydney Warner after returning home post-surgery shared on her Instagram story, “This is the first time I’ve sat down and taken a real deep breath since Sunday afternoon. Cannot thank you guys enough for all of your thoughts and prayers for Fred and our family. We are blessed to have so much genuine support.”

She added: “Although we are heartbroken, we won’t be part of this season in the way that we thought we would but are counting down the days until Fred comes back better than ever. This is all a part of His plan. I keep reminding myself of that daily and will lean on that on the hard days. We love you faithfully.”

via Imago Social media: Instagram

The injury was one of the unexpected that any player could expect. Sydney Warner’s message to the fans reflects deeply on the camaraderie that the sport is all about. Irrespective of the teams and players, during hardships everyone holds their ground in faith and strength.

This is one of those moments as Fred and Sydney Warner are expecting to welcome a second child. Feeling alone and in need of strength is a given during hardships and the fans’ display of support has really won the hearts of the Warner family.

With an expected legendary comeback by Fred Warner and a supportive wife to help him heal. The wait is worth it. Although the circumstances are unfortunate. Yet some things cannot be controlled even if it is on the field that is constantly monitored.