George Kittle and More Flood 49ers Star With Messages as He Celebrates Major Personal News

The San Francisco 49ers are celebrating their latest win against the Washington Commanders on October 19, marking their sixth consecutive win and elevating them to the top of the standings as the No. 1 contender for the NFC West division title. But as far as personal milestones go, no one in the locker room is celebrating harder than tight end Jack Stoll.

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Stoll and his wife Carolyn announced on October 21 via her personal Instagram account that they are expecting to welcome their first child next year.

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“Surprise… baby Stoll arriving March 2027 🤎🎞️🍂” Carolyn captioned the post.

The Instagram post included a carousel of pictures featuring the couple, as they posed with the ultrasound scans showing the pregnancy. The photographs were taken with a grainy, monochrome filter, which gave them an old-timey charm.

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According to an exclusive interview with People Magazine in 2024, the Niners tight end first met Carolyn at the University of Nebraska in 2019, where they quickly became inseparable and started dating.

The couple eventually got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot the following year, at The Broadmoor luxury resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in June 2024, where Stoll was born and raised.

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“Jack was born and raised in Colorado, and my mother’s family grew up spending summers at the Broadmoor,” Carolyn said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine. “Plus, our offseason is spent in beautiful Colorado, and we wanted a venue where we could go back to spend our anniversaries in the future.”

Carolyn is an MBA graduate and internet personality who enjoys sharing pictures from her vacations and activities on social media. In 2025, she was also seen posing with Taylor Swift at the TE University, which is an annual three-day offseason summit and training camp in Nashville, Tennessee, for NFL tight ends.

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On the other hand, for Stoll, during his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he played 43 games, starting 26 of them, and recorded 61 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns. Following his time as tight end for the Cornhuskers from 2016 to 2020, Stoll opted to try to establish himself in the NFL.

He went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, and later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and stayed with them for the next four years. The tight end left the Eagles in free agency in 2024, which preceded his brief stint with the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins the same year. He also signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2025 and played for 15 games. Stoll has had a rocky 2026 season so far. After leaving the Saints in free agency, the tight end signed with the Cleveland Browns.

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However, he was put on Injured Reserve in August for an undisclosed knee injury, and less than a week later, the Browns waived him. Stoll also had a workout with the Titans following his release. However, that stint was short too, as he eventually signed with the San Francisco 49ers in September to add to the team’s roster depth. He has yet to play this season.

Across his six years in the league, Stoll has played 72 games, per ESPN, recording 28 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

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But all that feels like a minor setback when something as precious as new life comes into the equation.

Soon after the Stolls announced the celebratory news, friends and family began flooding the post’s comments section with congratulations and heartfelt wishes.

Stoll’s cousins posted about their intent to take on the role of the “fun aunt,” while his father chimed in about being a soon-to-be grandfather. Even the couple’s wedding planner, Erika Sandoval, congratulated them.

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Along with fans, players from around the league, their wives, and even mothers commented on the couple’s post, showering them with blessings and good luck.

“Woohoo!!” 49ers TE George Kittle exclaimed.

“Start creatine now!!” New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough joked.

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“Yesssss!!! Can’t wait! Congratulations!” Lisa McCaffrey, mother of Niners running back Christian McCaffrey, commented.

“A YOUNG SCORCHER ENTERING THE CHAT🙏🏾,” former running back Devine Eghosa Ozigbo wrote.

“Amazing!!! Congratulations 🎈🎊🎉” veteran NFL sports agent and sports attorney Ken Sarnoff wrote.

“YAYAYAY!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! So happy for yall 🥹🫶” Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson’s wife, Kelsey Kay Johnson. commented, congratulating the couple.

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“Congratulations!!!” Panther quarterback Kenny Pickett’s wife, Amy, posted.

New England Patriots offensive guard Jack Conley, Mackenzie Engram (sister of Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram), and sports reporter, host, and journalist Sydney Jones Fort also reacted excitedly in the comments section of Stoll’s post.