George Kittle Brutally Mocks Matt LaFleur’s Tactics & Challenges 31 NFL Teams

There is a reason George Kittle never really fades into the background, even amidst a locker room full of all-stars. It’s not merely the top-shelf blocking or the angry YAC runs; it’s his delivery. Whether it’s a wrestling quote, a locker room burn, or an unvarnished post-game sound bite, Kittle’s presence commands attention. But on Richard Sherman’s podcast, the 49ers tight end took it a step further, making a lighthearted NFC memory lane a precision dismantling of one of the conference’s biggest stars: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

On a stirring segment of The Richard Sherman Podcast, Kittle looked back on the 2019 NFC Championship Game in a manner that seemed less nostalgic and more derisive. “We ran the ball 46 times… dog-walked them up and down the field,” he grinned, remembering San Francisco’s 37-20 destruction of Green Bay. That one had featured the 49ers throwing the ball only eight times, an all-time declaration of supremacy. They dominated LaFleur’s Packers, particularly in the first half, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime. Running back Raheem Mostert had a standout performance, rushing for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns.

And five years later, Kittle sent that recollection like a punchline, putting LaFleur’s defensive legacy on blast with ease.

But it wasn’t nostalgia. It was a statement. “My anxiety level has been lower than it ever has going into a training camp,” Kittle said to Sherman. From a guy who’s fought through injuries, playoff disappointments, and a revolving offensive line, that type of tranquility isn’t wishful thinking; it’s deadly precision. Kittle’s confidence this offseason wasn’t the result of hype clips or inflated numbers; it was the result of trust. In his body, his quarterback, and his team’s identity.

He wasn’t finished throwing jabs, though. When questioned about his Madden rating, Kittle smiled and said, “Can I get to a 99? “ But the jab rang true because Kittle is one of few players who can afford to laugh while he’s taking over the run and pass game. It’s the same attitude he had in dismissing easy criticism of the 49ers’ 2025 schedule: “What are you even talking about, easiest schedule?”

Then came the quote that cemented his position. “There are hundreds of thousands of kids who would love nothing more than to be the starting tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. And it is my job to ruin all of their dreams. So basically, f— them kids.” Delivered half-seriously, half-sarcastically, the line was pure Kittle: absurd, brutal, and self-aware. But behind the humor was a real edge. Kittle wasn’t just riffing, he was drawing a line. There’s no backup plan. He’s the standard.

‘49ers not the nice guys anymore’

The tone Kittle struck isn’t isolated. It’s an echo of something larger simmering within San Francisco’s locker room. The 49ers are no longer content to be respected; now they want to be feared. Following their third NFC Championship loss in four seasons, the atmosphere surrounding the team has changed from “gutty contender” to unrepentant enforcer. And as Kittle put it, the task of having to play 31 other NFL teams is just what drives them.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jauan Jennings 15 in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

“It’s fun beating people who think they’re hard,” he said to Richard Sherman. Obviously enjoying the notion of forcing his will on self-described physical teams. That’s more than just chest-thumping, it’s a culture that is established based on how the 49ers are constructed. Their identity has long rested on violence in the trenches, bruising after-catch yardage, and a defense that approaches every third down like a bar fight. But this iteration of the team seems to be embracing the chaos all the more fully.

There’s a sense that the 49ers aren’t just prepared for a physical battle, they’re actively seeking it out. Every padded practice under Kyle Shanahan this summer has hammered that edge home. Veterans Fred Warner and Trent Williams have instilled the tone. Whereas, Ricky Pearsall and Isaac Guerendo are learning fast: softness doesn’t survive here The 49ers know they’re good. But more significantly, they understand the type of psy-war that it takes to remain on top. They no longer care about fitting into the league’s nice-guy script. In 2025, they’re going all in on being the problem.