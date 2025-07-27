George Kittle Changes Roles at Training Camp Amid Contract Standoff Between Jauan Jennings & 49ers

Jameis Winston with a microphone at Super Bowl LIX media night? It felt like a deleted scene from Hard Knocks, the Giants (the then-Browns QB) QB-turned-sideline personality grilling players like a guy who just wandered onto the set. It was chaotic yet hilarious at the same time. But if we’re talking NFL stars stepping into new roles during serious football windows, nobody holds a candle to George Kittle. The man is in a league of his own.

This year, the 49ers tight end has gone full guerrilla filmmaker. Kittle rolled into 2025 training camp with a monster camera rig, crouched low behind team drills, filming Brandon Aiyuk routes like he was shooting an indie sports doc. Except, well, Aiyuk’s not actually running those routes right now. He’s still recovering from the ACL/MCL tear that derailed his 2024 campaign and has him sidelined for camp. The footage? Probably just Kittle filming empty grass and improvising the routes. Art imitates loss.

Not that Kittle’s letting that slow his vibe. A few days earlier, when the Niners posted a photo of him standing next to Christian McCaffrey, Kittle dropped a line on X that had perfect casual funny energy, “The size proportions here are so accurate,” he wrote. Big guy is still talking big. And why not? After a 2024 season with 78 catches, 1,106 yards, and 8 touchdowns, Kittle’s doing it all, blocking edge rushers, taking Brock Purdy’s bailout throws, and now filming B-roll while half the roster limps through July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers)

And that’s not an exaggeration. WR depth? Wounded. Aiyuk’s out. Rookie Ricky Pearsall hasn’t practiced due to a hamstring tweak. But now he’s been activated as Kyle Shanahan confirmed the PUP placement was just cautionary, so that Ricky doesn’t do too much, too soon! Jacob Cowing lasted three minutes before pulling his hamstring. Even CB Renardo Green joined the day-to-day club this week. While CMC’s been limited with managed reps after dealing with knee and Achilles tightness late last year, and Shanahan’s now walking that annual tightrope, load management vs. desperation.

That’s what makes George Kittle’s antics more than just comic relief. Sure, he’s got a GoPro, a whistle, and enough chaotic energy to power an Amazon warehouse. But he’s also the guy keeping the room from boiling over. In a camp full of elite talent and fragile timelines, his sideline stand-up routine might be the most stable thing happening in Santa Clara.

But when the team’s best WR is rehabbing, its best RB is on a snap count, and everyone else seems to be icing something, maybe that’s exactly the leadership they need. Particularly now when they need it to keep their WR1.

George Kittle’s teammate is caught in a contract standoff

Jauan Jennings wasn’t supposed to be WR1. Not in a locker room that began 2024 with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey commanding the spotlight. But injuries restructured the pecking order, and Jennings answered the call. He led the team with 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns. Big moments. Big blocks. Third-down monster. All in all, he wasn’t just a contributor, he became indispensable.

Now? He’s in a quiet standoff. No holdout. No media rants. Just showing up to camp, waiting. George Kittle’s teammate signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension back in May 2024. At the time, it felt safe. Now, it looks like a bargain, maybe too much of one. With young receivers flashing in OTAs and Aiyuk back healthy, Jennings is watching reps slip through his fingers, while his bank account stays frozen.

Then came the gut punch. SI’s 49ers beat writer Grant Cohn put it bluntly, “If Jauan is watching, I think it was a mistake not to hold out. Every player who holds out or in, gets what they want. You tried to be the nice guy? You had all the leverage and you gave it up.” The irony? Jennings did have leverage. He was the glue guy of 2024, the unflashy WR1 who dragged the offense through injury-plagued weeks. But he has lost all privileges with Kyle Shanahan. Less say in schemes. Fewer camp targets. No contract movement.

The silence from the front office? Deafening. While players like Brandon Aiyuk forced extensions with harder tactics, Jennings played the loyal soldier and might now be paying for it. Moreover, Shanahan’s offense is evolving. Rookie Ricky Pearsall is getting looks. Undrafted burner Jacob Cowing is gaining buzz. And Jennings? He’s stuck in the middle. Too good to be cut. Not flashy enough to be prioritized.

If the 49ers don’t move soon, they risk losing the guy who carried them when things went sideways. Jennings may not say it out loud, but the message is clear, he’s waiting. The real question is, how much longer until he stops?