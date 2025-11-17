George Kittle Finds Similarities Between Brock Purdy & 2x SB Winner Amid 49ers QB’s Injury Return

The San Francisco 49ers did not just beat the Arizona Cardinals. They looked like a team that finally got their heartbeat back, and Brock Purdy was the jolt behind a 41-22 statement win. Returning from the turf-toe injury that had sidelined him since Week 4, the former “Mr. Irrelevant” played with a command that had the locker room buzzing, and tight end George Kittle even hinted at a lofty comparison when praising Purdy’s poise and presence under center.

“You know what? I think I’ve only said this about two quarterbacks. Brock’s presence in the huddle is just so elite, and how he talks to the players,” Kittle said. “He plays the game with this joy that’s so infectious, and it’s just so much fun to play football with him.”

When further asked by the media who the other quarterback was, he revealed that Brock Purdy reflects traits from a two-time Super Bowl winner.

“Jimmy G’s presence in the huddle was pretty damn good,” Kittle said when comparing him to Purdy. “He had a very, very good voice for the huddle.”

George Kittle’s comparison to Jimmy Garoppolo was a welcome sight, highlighting Purdy’s poise and joy in the huddle. The QB backed it up on the field, completing 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while Kittle caught all six of his targets for 67 yards and two scores, showing just how much impact Purdy can have, especially after being sidelined since Week 4 with a toe injury.

Brock Purdy reflects on his return game after recovering from the injury

An injury within the initial weeks of an NFL season can be a major setback for most players. But Purdy proved himself otherwise. He was out since week 4, after the 49ers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was owing to a turf toe injury. Although his return was understood to be a recovery game, he delivered maximum performance against the Cardinals.

Playing earlier against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, he managed to pass 277 yards and had a better completion percentage at 74.3%. He completed 26 out of the 35 passes in a 17-13 49ers victory.

Brock Purdy looked fully in command after that start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He initially shrugged off any injury concerns, saying after the game that the toe “felt fine.” But as the adrenaline faded, the pain returned. Purdy called Kyle Shanahan later that night to report renewed discomfort, and the coach confirmed Monday that the quarterback’s turf toe issue had not fully let go.

Purdy went through a tough time during his injury. As he reflected, this was the most of a season that he had missed since his draft in 2022.

“It’s my first time missing that much time in a season, and for me, it was new,” Purdy said. “How do I handle it? … It was frustrating. I had to learn how to deal with it and mentally just take it one day at a time, one week at a time, and trust that there’s a process to this. … But overall, it felt good… I feel great now.”

Despite being labeled “Mr. Irrelevant” after his last pick in the draft, Purdy has managed to earn the trust and respect of his teammates. Whether it is long-time player George Kittle comparing him to a two-time Super Bowl winner, or the team celebrating their dominating victory against the Arizona Cardinals, Purdy appears to be the strong quarterback that the 49ers need to lead a commanding season ahead.