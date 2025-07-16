George Kittle Forced to Expose False $5M Investment While Making Emotional Plea for Homeless Animals

Back in August 2019, when George Kittle didn’t know the 49ers would play in Super Bowl LIV just 6 months later, he was scouting his own dog. In a playful interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, the Niners TE offered a full breakdown of his Bernedoodle, Deenie. She had “great open-field speed” but “low stamina,” according to Kittle. It was the kind of segment you expect from a guy who never hid his love for dogs… Or his willingness to talk about them like teammates. That image stuck.

Since then, the connection has only grown. Kittle’s grown more than just dog dad. Now, he’s a service and veteran support guy too. He’s a three-time nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. He partnered with Operation Freedom Paws in California to help match rescue dogs with veterans. His outreach has included everything from funding scuba therapy to hosting Gold Star families. So, when rumors of a massive $5 million dog rescue project hit social media, few questioned it. It made sense.

The post claimed Kittle had invested in a 15-hectare sanctuary featuring splash zones, trauma recovery fields, and 24/7 vet care. Basically, a luxury dog compound. It went viral. Then it vanished. The entire thing was fake… But believable enough to spread without verification.

Kittle had to log on and play fact-checker himself: “Unfortunately, I’m not sure where this rumor started and it is not true,” he wrote on X. “I do however do a ton of work with @Opfreedompaws in California that rescues dogs and trains them to be service dogs for veterans and people who need help.” So, no, there’s no Kittle-backed Barkingham Palace opening in the hills of Cali. But that doesn’t mean the man’s heart – or wallet – isn’t in the right place.

Kittle’s bond with Operation Freedom Paws runs deeper than the occasional shout out. Beyond monetary donations, he’s been an active participant in their mission – visiting the facility, engaging with veterans in training programs, and using his platform to spotlight real stories of healing between human and canine. In 2023, he specifically chose the nonprofit as his My Cause, My Cleats initiative – putting them front and center on a national stage. His appearances aren’t just photo ops; they’re often low-key, personal visits aimed at understanding how these dogs transform lives.

Even off-camera, his support continues. Kittle has used the family-run Hidden Pearls Podcast to bring forward veterans and their service animals, giving them space to share their experiences. By tying storytelling to service, he’s helped raise awareness – and funds – for under-resourced programs that don’t often get national attention. And when he’s not highlighting heroic dogs? He’s busy encouraging others to adopt, donate, and support the very animals that once saved someone else’s life.

George Kittle’s real mission is to save dogs

Instead of flashy investments, Kittle’s efforts have been grounded and personal. For years, he’s partnered with Operation Freedom Paws. And it’s not just lip service – he’s donated over $10,000 to the cause and personally praised the transformative work they do. His appeal to everyone? “Dogs need help! Continue to give love!” he wrote on X.

The guy walks the talk. He and his wife, Claire, are proud parents of three dogs, including two Great Pyrenees-Golden Retriever mixes they recently adopted thanks to former teammate Taylor Lewan’s foster efforts. His OG pup Deenie, a black Bernedoodle, even got her own NFL media cameo back in 2019. Deenie apparently lacks stamina and focus. But Kittle? He’s all-in, especially when it comes to giving dogs the second chance they deserve.

This offseason, he took that love a step further. Kittle partnered with designer Angel Arreola to surprise the 49ers’ WAGs with custom rugs. Each one featuring their beloved dogs. An artist stitched Kristin Juszczyk’s Samoyeds, Mozzarella and Pierogi, into a 3.5-foot mat. They also captured Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s pup, Oliver Sprinkles, preserving his signature curls in soft brown thread. It was a personalized gesture, meticulously crafted. Each rug took nearly two days to finish and cost upward of $500. For Kittle, it was never about the price tag. Just another way to put heart behind the helmet.

It’s a real message from a guy who’s spent his offseasons in shelters, scuba diving with veterans, and handing out Super Bowl tickets to Gold Star families. And now, he’s using a viral misfire to redirect attention back to the shelters. Back to the nonprofits. And back to the dogs who don’t need rumors. They need homes. So, while there’s no million-dollar Dogtopia just yet, there is a George Kittle. And frankly, that might be worth more.