George Kittle Forced to Hide Brock Purdy’s Weakness at Training Camp Amid Mac Jones’ Rise as 49ers QB

“I’m extremely blessed to be a teammate of his,” Brock Purdy once said about Kittle, and it’s not hard to see why. Through the highs and lows of a rollercoaster season, George Kittle has remained the heart of the 49ers locker room: positive, relentless, and fiercely loyal. Even as the team navigates a rough 6-9 record, Kittle keeps showing up with energy, effort, and elite production. With nearly 1,000 receiving yards and a connection that goes beyond stats, his bond with Purdy has become one of the team’s strongest lifelines, built on trust, honesty, and unshakable support.

And that belief doesn’t stop at game day. Kittle’s loyalty to Purdy runs so deep, it shows up even in the small, tense moments of practice. Brock Purdy tossed an interception on a busted play during camp, and George Kittle immediately turned toward the media and fired off, “Don’t tweet that sh*t.” The reaction wasn’t a joke. It was a warning. Kittle clearly didn’t want Purdy’s latest misstep making headlines. It wasn’t just one bad throw either: Purdy’s been throwing picks at a steady clip all camp. And the more it piles up, the more scrutiny builds. Kittle, knowingly or not, is trying to keep the noise down before it spirals into something louder.

What’s sparking concern is the pattern, not the play. Through 50 throws in camp, Purdy’s already thrown three interceptions. Grant Cohn broke it down: “That’s a 6% interception rate—nearly triple the league average.” The latest pick came when he tried to force one to Kittle, only to have Jason Pinnock tip it and Dee Winters come away with it. “Not a terrible throw,..but that’s an interception.” Cohn admitted. It’s that steady habit that has critics worried about one mistake at a time turning into a trend.

via Imago

And the trend stretches back further. Purdy’s interception rate has inched up every season—2.4%, 2.5%, and now 2.6%. Not a leap, but far from the progress you expect from a now $265 million quarterback. He threw 12 picks last year, tied for seventh-most in the league, and made 49ers history for the wrong reasons: the first QB since 1991 to throw three or more interceptions on drives starting in enemy territory. “Brock,” Cohn jabbed, “I would humbly suggest practicing throwing fewer picks.” Subtle? Not exactly. Accurate? Hard to argue.

To Purdy’s credit, he’s had flashes of brilliance under pressure; he led game-winning drives in the playoffs against the Packers and Lions. But those moments now look more like the exceptions than the norm. When tied or trailing late, he’s thrown more interceptions (15) than touchdowns (9). CBS Sports’ Douglas Clawson writes: “That amounts to the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio and highest interception rate among 28 quarterbacks with 280+ attempts in those late, close situations since he entered the league in 2022. Dead last.”

With Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk recovering, and Deebo Samuel gone, the margin is thinner than ever. And while George Kittle might try to shield him from outside noise, in 2025, Purdy won’t be able to hide behind anyone. Especially not with another quarterback quietly gaining ground.

Mac Jones turns heads at 49ers camp with Brock Purdy

Mac Jones may not be pushing Brock Purdy for the starting job just yet. But he’s making it tough for the 49ers to overlook him. After a shaky end to his time in New England, this fresh start in San Francisco seems to be just what he needed. Jones has been sharp. He’s completed 77 percent of his passes and thrown just one interception. Compared to Purdy’s 68 percent completion and three picks, Jones is quietly setting a high bar as QB2.

What’s really standing out is how quickly Jones is picking up the offense. This system isn’t easy. But he’s handling it like a pro. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said, “He’s picking it up really well… Mac is a really smart guy.” That’s exactly what the 49ers need in a backup, someone who won’t crumble under pressure. He’s finding his targets, getting the ball out fast, and showing off a stronger arm than people give him credit for. He may not be flashy, but he’s efficient.

The 49ers don’t want to rely on their backup quarterback, but if they have to, Mac Jones might be the best insurance they’ve had in a while. As Grant Cohn put it, “He just might be better than a few of their previous starting quarterbacks.” He’s clearly a step up from last year’s backups, Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs, and might even be a better all-around fit than someone like Jimmy Garoppolo. Jones doesn’t improvise like Purdy, but his arm strength and field vision bring a different edge. If Purdy goes down, there’s real belief Jones can step in and deliver.