George Kittle Gets Dragged Into Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Controversy, but Shuts It Down Immediately

Photos of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holding hands at an Arizona resort were never meant to go public. But they did. The Athletic opened an internal investigation, and Russini resigned within days. Weeks later, that story is still very much alive. 49ers tight end George Kittle had nothing to do with any of it until someone decided to ask him. And it all started with a beer.

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Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce grew up in Cleveland and has never hidden his love for the Cavaliers. So it wasn’t surprising when he showed up courtside with Taylor Swift for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks. What turned heads was the moment Kelce cracked open a beer, chugged it in front of the sell-out crowd, then pulled back his jacket to reveal a Cavaliers shirt. While the crowd cheered him on, 49ers podcaster Tony Farmer did not find it amusing.

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Taking to X, Farmer called Kelce a “teenager who just discovered alcohol,” arguing the beer chug sent the wrong message to his fans. San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle stepped in to defend Kelce. He dismissed Farmer’s criticism and asked the podcaster to “chill out” and “have fun”. The podcaster pivoted. He told Kittle he would drop the subject on one condition – Kittle had to share his reaction to the Russini-Vrabel controversy. Kittle’s response made it clear he had no interest in going there.

“What in the world do those two things have to do with each other? 🤣🤣 what planet are you on Tony. Trav is at his team’s playoff game and getting the crowd hype. They sell beer at stadiums. Bud Light is an NFL sponsor. It’s ok to have a good time responsibly,” Kittle replied on X.

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Kittle’s intention was clear, but Farmer wasn’t done. He pushed back on Kelce for promoting his own beer brand instead of Bud Light – the NFL’s official sponsor, and took a shot at Kittle for drinking beer at wrestling events. Kittle brushed it off without breaking a sweat.

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“This is a big moment for Tony. I’m glad he’s capitalizing. Good for him. We are rooting for him. Anyways, check us at the sold-out crowd in Melbourne this fall,” Kittle replied.

Since then, Kittle has gone quiet on the back-and-forth. Farmer has not. He claimed Kittle secretly approves of his coverage.

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“I think George Kittle likes my Dianna Russini – Mike Vrabel coverage, but isn’t able to say it in those words,” Farmer posted on X.

The Russini-Vrabel story has become impossible to avoid. It has seeped into every NFL conversation, whether it belongs there or not. That’s what Kittle found out firsthand. And it isn’t just podcasters like Farmer keeping it alive. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has a theory for why analysts and reporters keep returning to it too.

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“I don’t blame the media. I really don’t because the public thirst is there,” Rapoport said. “The media isn’t getting people interested in this story – they’re already interested in it. They’re feeding the beast.”

While nobody in the NFL seems willing to look away, George Kittle chose to stay out of it. And maybe it’s because of their history.

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When George Kittle called out Dianna Russini for false reporting

In April 2025, with contract talks ongoing, Russini reported on X that Kittle’s absence from voluntary OTAs was tied to his negotiations with the 49ers, and that the two sides were still far apart.

“George Kittle’s absence is also contract-related, sources say. And the two sides remain far apart,” Russini posted.

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Kittle shot back immediately, calling the report false and saying her source was incorrect. The post has since been deleted. Weeks later, he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

Last season, he backed that contract up with 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns across 11 regular-season games, before tearing his Achilles in the Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For now, Kittle has moved on. He has a torn Achilles to rehab and a season opener in Melbourne to get ready for. Whether the Russini-Vrabel story follows the NFL into 2026 is a question only time will answer. But Kittle has made it clear that he has bigger things to worry about.