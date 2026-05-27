49ers’ George Kittle Leaves Door Open on Week 1 Return Against Rams Amid Achilles Rehab

Even while recovering from Achilles surgery, George Kittle is not ready to rule himself out for the NFL Week 1. The veteran tight end acknowledged the challenge ahead but made it clear that returning for the San Francisco 49ers’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams remains firmly on his mind as rehab continues.

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“That’s the goal. That’s what my goal is,” Kittle said in an interview with FOS. “I was told it’s not a crazy goal. And so as long as I keep on the right path and everything goes the right way, hey, I got a chance.”

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Kittle also pushed back against growing assumptions that his recovery timeline could stretch deep into the season. “Everyone keeps telling me I won’t be back till week six, seven, and eight,” he said. “And I’ll be like, no, you guys believe whatever you want to believe. My goal is to be back there as early as possible.”

Kittle tore his Achilles tendon in the Wild Card playoff match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles in January. Earlier in the season, he had suffered a hamstring tear that sidelined him for five games

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He has had a history of serious injuries throughout his career, but he’s usually managed to come back to the field with a quick recovery. When he fractured a bone in his left foot during a November 2020 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle missed 8 games. He was back for the Christmas Day game against the Arizona Cardinals, and even had a decent performance, recording four receptions for 92 yards.

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However, the Achilles tendon injury Kittle has suffered requires long and extensive rehab. Usually, it takes 9 to 12 months as a recovery timeline, which is why his availability for Week 1 was in doubt in the first place. The 49ers’ first game will be played on September 10 against the LA Rams. The expected timeline of 9 months would be completed in September, but there will still be concerns about his game fitness.

But going by his comments, he’s laser-focused on expediting his return and making himself available for Week 1.

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For San Francisco, Kittle’s recovery remains one of the biggest storylines entering 2026 after the team navigated one of the league’s most injury-heavy seasons a year ago. The 49ers dealt with stretches without Kittle, Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, and Ricky Pearsall at various points throughout the season. Yet they still managed to finish 12-5 and remain among the NFC’s top contenders.

The situation Kittle and the 49ers face now is slightly more complicated than a normal season opener. San Francisco’s Week 1 matchup involves extensive travel as they play their first game against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. This would be the NFL’s first-ever game down under. Traveling from San Jose, California, to Melbourne requires an extremely long plane journey. This is something Kittle openly admitted could impact the decision-making process surrounding his availability.

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“It’s a 15-hour flight and a game like four days before normal opening day. That might make it a little bit difficult,” Kittle explained. “If we started the season off at home and I didn’t have to hop on a plane for 15 hours, it might be different. But I think it just depends on how I’m feeling, if I’m clear to go.”

And for Kittle and the 49ers, their travel troubles don’t just end with Melbourne.

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George Kittle and the 49ers are facing NFL’s most brutal travel schedule

The 49ers are expected to travel 38,105 miles during the 2026 season. No other team in the history of the NFL has traveled this far in a single season. They will also cross 58 time zones. The previous highest was 42.

All this will add to the fatigue and make the recovery process for 49er players like George Kittle a little difficult. He said it himself: if the Niners played at home as opposed to Melbourne, then chances of him playing would have dramatically increased. So this schedule is creating a real and tangible on-field issue for Kyle Shanahan’s squad.

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“I don’t see any pro,” Shanahan said about the schedule. “It’s cool for the league to play globally. I think that’s awesome. But as far as the team doing it, no, there’s not much benefit to it.” He also recently went on the Tom Tolbert show and said the following: “It’s 19 hours away on an airplane. That’s not like a small flight. So, that stuff adds up.”

For a team that has consistently struggled with injury issues, this travel schedule will definitely be tough to navigate.

Still, Kittle’s comments made one thing clear: he has no intention of accepting a delayed timeline simply because outside expectations say he should. And for a 49ers team once again chasing a Super Bowl run after surviving last season’s injury chaos, even the possibility of getting Kittle back near Week 1 could significantly alter the outlook of the NFC race.