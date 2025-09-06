George Kittle Mocks Roger Goodell’s Decision After NFL’s Restriction on Smelling Salts

The NFL’s crackdown on smelling salts hasn’t gone unnoticed, and George Kittle is making sure of that. With his trademark mix of mischief and boldness, the 49ers tight end has turned the league’s decision into a running joke. And in true Kittle fashion, his response is aimed straight at Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview, Kittle joked that he wants one of those big tubs usually filled with cheeseballs, but instead of snacks, he wants it packed with smelling salts to keep on the sidelines. “I was really thinking, you know those giant, old school, like the big buckets of cheese balls? I just want one of those, but for smelling salts, and I’m just going to leave it on the sideline. That’s what my goal is,” he said.

Just weeks before the season kicked off the NFL sent out a memo banning staff from handing out smelling salts during games, pregame, halftime, and in locker rooms. The move followed a 2024 FDA warning about ammonia inhalants and their potential to hide concussion symptoms. But there is one exception.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Players can still bring their own supply. That exception, however, isn’t just a loophole, it’s a legal boundary. As Mike Florio explained on The Dan Patrick Show, the league can’t fully ban smelling salts without negotiating with the players’ union (NFLPA). Goodell doesn’t have the authority to enforce a complete ban on his own, and doing so could complicate labor talks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If the league were to go to the players and say we want a ban on smelling salts, the players would say, ‘What’s in it for us?’ It’s like Marijuana, legal in most states. Why don’t we just get rid of it? It’s a collective bargaining issue,” Florio pointed out. It’s more complicated than it seems. As for Kittle, he doesn’t have much to worry about.

AD

Kyle Shanahan believes George Kittle will find his way to smelling salts

This isn’t the first time George Kittle has voiced his frustration. Just after the NFL imposed the smelling salts ban last month, he reacted immediately, crashing a live NFL Network interview to air a grievance. He joked about “retirement” and called the ban a personal blow, saying he used smelling salts before every drive.

A few days later, when asked about Kittle’s reaction, the 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan backed his star player. He said, “George will find a way,” and admitted he still uses smelling salts himself: “If someone gives me one, I’ll take a smell… If they don’t allow that, I’ll probably shake my head a few times, smack myself, and get ready to lock in,” Shanahan joked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

George Kittle isn’t the only NFL player known for using smelling salts as part of his game-day routine. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spotted using smelling salts during a game against the Jets on September 11, 2023, and even Tom Brady was known to rely on them regularly during his playing days, especially before key moments.

While Kittle has been the most outspoken, it’s clear the ban affects a broader group of players who’ve long used smelling salts to sharpen focus and fire up before kickoff. However, doctors say using smelling salts too often can bother your nose and lungs, and might hide signs of a head injury, so it’s not always safe for players.