George Kittle Puts Kyle Shanahan on Notice Over Deebo Samuel’s Absence After 49ers TE Changed Roles at Training Camp

“I would 100% go to jail for a year,” George Kittle once said without hesitation. It is the raw fire of a man who wants a Super Bowl ring more than anything. On a podcast, he made it clear—if one year behind bars guaranteed a title for the 49ers, he’d be packed and ready. San Francisco hasn’t touched Lombardi gold since 1995. Kittle came close in 2020 but fell to the Chiefs. Still, the tight end believes if things align, this squad has the heart and the horsepower to finish the job.

That kind of passion isn’t coming from the bench. Kittle isn’t just a team leader. He’s an elite weapon. Ranked No. 2 among all NFL tight ends—just behind rookie sensation Brock Bowers. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and still in peak form at 31. And his top rank makes sense; in 2024, he pulled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns—his best since 2019. And while the numbers speak volumes, it’s what Kittle sees around him that’s just as important—and he’s not afraid to speak up when something needs to change.

Kittle didn’t throw anyone under the bus, but he did hand Shanahan the keys to a reality check. With Aaron Banks now in Green Bay and Deebo’s versatile role off the table, Kittle framed the moment as a turning point. “It’ll be a really good challenge for Coach Shanahan to kind of change our offense up a little bit,” he said. He’s confident in the replacements, sure. But this wasn’t about comfort; it was about urgency. And it came from a veteran who knows: the window to win doesn’t wait for a perfect roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even stars have limits, and George Kittle just made that clear for Kyle Shanahan. Speaking on Good Morning Football, Kittle didn’t sugarcoat the challenge of losing Deebo Samuel. “Debo—hard to replace… one of my favorite teammates, just an absolute problem,” he said, citing how the offense used him “in the backfield and moving him around and stuff.” But the real signal came next: “You can’t rely on Debo to play running back in the slot stuff.” That seems like a direct nudge at Shanahan to adjust the playbook. The message? Time to evolve.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And critics agree—Kittle isn’t fading. “He’s aging well,” said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. And with 50 of his 78 catches going for first downs, he’s still a machine. His 14.2 yards per catch led all tight ends, and his 11.6 yards per target? Better than even Travis Kelce. He’s not just catching passes—he’s stretching defenses thin. An AFC scout summed it up: “When he’s healthy, he’s the most complete player at the position.” Jail talk aside, Kittle isn’t done, even while exploring different career options.

George Kittle swaps playbook for a new role at 49ers camp

At this year’s 49ers training camp, George Kittle traded in his play sheet for a camera rig and a new side hustle as team documentarian. Spotted crouched behind drills, filming like he was directing a sports doc, Kittle had one subject in mind: Brandon Aiyuk routes. But Aiyuk isn’t even practicing. Still recovering from an ACL/MCL tear, he’s sidelined for now. When asked about his unexpected new role during an interview on Good Morning Football, “I tried my best,” Kittle laughed and responded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even with half the roster limping through July, Kittle’s keeping the vibe light. When the team posted a photo of him beside Christian McCaffrey, he couldn’t resist poking fun: “The size proportions here are so accurate,” he joked on X. And really, who’s going to argue? After a season where he racked up 78 catches, over 1,100 yards, and 8 touchdowns, Kittle’s doing it all—blocking, catching, and apparently shooting sideline B-roll while he waits for the cavalry to return.

While he wait off the field, the tight end’s also tried another role. At the American Century Championship, he slipped into full-on golf mode. But he also confessed, “My anxiety is higher than ever,” as he stepped onto the golf field. But a 6 a.m. lake jump and some lakeside beers loosened him up. By the 16th golf hole, he was roasting Charles Barkley, plotting a WWE takedown of The Miz, and campaigning for a Taylor Swift cameo if Kelce dares to bring her. From sideline cameraman to part-time golfer, Kittle’s offseason reel is already stacked—and training camp hasn’t even hit full speed yet.