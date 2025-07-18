George Kittle Sends Clear Message About Jauan Jennings to Front Office Amid 49ers WR’s Contract Demands

When Jauan Jennings scored the first touchdown of his NFL career, he did what a lot of young players do: celebrated, spiked the ball, and ran off. What he didn’t do was keep it. George Kittle noticed. He jogged over, picked it up without a word, and later made sure it was waiting in Jennings’ locker. No social post, no camera angle. Just a small gesture from a veteran who understood what the moment might mean one day.

Four seasons later, not much has changed. Except now, Kittle is speaking up publicly. On a recent episode of Sports Seriously with Mackenzie Salmon, with Jennings still unsigned and his future in San Francisco uncertain, Kittle made his stance clear.

“Jauan is a he-l of a wide receiver who has been incredibly consistent every single time I’ve been on the field with him. His nickname is Third and Jauan for a reason,” Kittle said. That nickname has teeth. In 2024, Jauan Jennings caught 77 passes for 975 yards and 6 touchdowns. And 47 of those 77 catches went for first downs.

While Jennings might not have the flash of Ja’Marr Chase or the route polish of Justin Jefferson, he finished 26th in the NFL in receptions and 28th in yards, stat lines better than most No. 2 receivers on playoff teams. Not to mention, nearly 61% of his catches converted into first downs.

What stood out most was the way Kittle described Jennings’ mentality. “During the day, he’s just goofy, shooting hoops in the locker room, hanging out with the guys. And then he steps onto a football field and that switch is flipped, he goes to a dark place.” That switch, George Kittle explained, turns Jennings into one of the nastiest blockers and most physical receivers in the game. And that’s the message to the front office. Lock him in. We saw it in the season finale against the Cardinals when he stopped a rival DB.

“He takes his anger out blocking DBs, linebackers, he doesn’t care.” And for a team that prides itself on gritty, all-11 physicality, that matters. “He’s incredibly clutch and can catch any ball you throw at him. He’s got some of the best hands in the NFL, in my opinion. Definitely on our team,” Kittle added, delivering what felt like a not-so-subtle message to the front office. So if Jennings wants a bigger payday, Kittle’s comments suggest he’s got support from one of the team’s biggest voices.

“He’s everything they want in a 49er. Works hard, blocks everybody, plays angry and he also has a smile on his face while doing it,” Kittle added. With Deebo Samuel gone, Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from injury, and uncertainty lingering in the receiver room, the message feels crystal clear. If you want to preserve the identity of this offense, pay the person who already embodies it.

George Kittle’s teammate sets up tough contract demand

Just when the 49ers were sailing toward a drama-free offseason, Jauan Jennings dropped the anchor. On July 14, reports surfaced that the breakout wide receiver gave the team an ultimatum. Either pay me or trade me. It was a bold demand, but not without merit. After signing a modest two-year extension last offseason, Jennings exploded in 2024, posting career highs across the board with 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns. Now, with just $7.7 million per year on his deal, he’s drawing a hard line, and the front office is feeling the pressure.

According to Adam Schefter on NFL Live, “Several teams have already inquired about Jauan Jennings’ availability, but the 49ers said they have no desire in trading the wide receiver.” That tells you everything about how the team values him. Still, interest is heating up fast.

This isn’t just a negotiation, it’s a leverage war. And Jennings knows it. He’s not holding out. Instead, he may take the hold-in route, much like Aiyuk did last summer. That strategy worked wonders for Aiyuk, who eventually secured a four-year, $120 million deal. Jennings, riding a career year of his own, has every reason to believe he can force a similar payday.

There’s no denying the value Jennings brings. He’s not just another receiver in Kyle Shanahan’s system, he’s a tone-setter. And if the front office truly wants to chase another Super Bowl in 2025, letting this standoff drag into the regular season could be a costly mistake.