George Kittle Sends Clear Message to the Locker Room Before Making Blatant Request to Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks just shut down the San Francisco 49ers’ surging offense in a 13–3 win in Week 18. With that result, Seattle locked up the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the division title, earning a first-round bye. Meanwhile, the 49ers now face a tougher road ahead, literally. But instead of dwelling on the missed opportunity, 49ers tight end Kittle quickly pivoted to what comes next.

“We lost at home to a division rival for the division and the No. 1 seed, and that s-cks,” George Kittle told reporters. “It is what it is, and yes, I’m just disappointed about it. It’s horrible. The good news is I get to play football next week. Whether it’s Saturday, Sunday, or whenever it is, I gotta play football again. And it’s gonna be on the road in a hostile environment.

“Whether I’d much rather be on a bye and get to play in Levi’s Stadium? Yeah, but that’s just not our reality. So, I fully expect our team to come in, attack it like we have a whole new season ahead of us. It is what it is, we just gotta go to work.”

After the loss, attention quickly shifted to how San Francisco would embrace the challenges on the road, George Kittle sent a clear message to the locker room. The 49ers still get a shot at the postseason, and Kittle knows it. Not every NFL team gets to play in January.

