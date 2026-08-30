George Kittle Set for 49ers Appearance After Kyle Shanahan Makes Vague Comments Over Return

In the Post-game presser after the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kyle Shanahan was rattling off a list of players who are currently injured and casually mentioned TE George Kittle, tagging him as someone “who’s taken a step back” without any medical context or follow-up.

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Kittle had just fought the 9-to-12-month Achilles recovery window when San Francisco took him off the PUP list on August 23 to avoid missing four games, so Kyle Shanahan’s comments unintentionally shocked the 49ers fans.

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But right before the team’s flight to Australia for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Adam Schefter provided much-needed clarity that everyone was sweating over.

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“49ers TE George Kittle is expected to practice this week as he continues his efforts to play in the opener in Australia against the Rams. Kittle hasn’t had any setbacks in his return from a torn Achilles, and still has a legitimate chance to play the opener, per sources,” Adam Schefter confirmed in an X post.

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George Kittle originally tore his right Achilles back on January 11 while playing against the Philadelphia Eagles. Most NFL players need 9 to 12 months for recovery, but Kittle was cleared off the PUP list in just under 8 months. Perhaps it was a decision taken to avoid losing him for the first 4 games of the season, but having George Kittle back will be a huge boost for the 49ers.

The TE previously hinted at his recovery timeline earlier in the offseason and shared how smoothly his rehab was going alongside his surgeon and physical therapist.

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“My Achilles is doing great, no setbacks in my recovery. Checking all the boxes, doing everything I’m supposed to do. My surgeon’s happy. My physical therapist in LA, who works with him, is super happy. Niners are happy. I’m happy,” George Kittle told David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Missing George Kittle would have been a big blow for Kyle Shanahan’s offense. We are talking about a 7x Pro Bowler and a 2x First-Team All-Pro TE who has accumulated 8,008 receiving yards and 52 TDS in his 9-season-long NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

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Getting him back right as 3x First-Team All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey also ramps up from his preseason calf issue is an incredible boost.

“It definitely just gives us energy. It just changes things. You got two Hall of Fame caliber players out there who are back out there and getting their work in. They practice at a high standard, and they lift everybody up. So, it definitely changes your energy a little bit,” 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said.

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Now the plan of action would mandate that George Kittle take part in the 3 team-practices after the 3-day post-preseason break before boarding the charter flight to Australia on Wednesday, September 2. Kittle also confirmed that getting into pads and practicing in them would be a big factor in deciding whether he will be making the trip to Australia for the Week 1 game.

Even if George Kittle gets the green light, traveling across the Pacific Ocean brings obvious hurdles for an athlete recovering. The Niners face a 15-hour flight and a 17-hour time difference to Melbourne. Apart from this, the kickoff time is much earlier than the rest of the league since the game begins on Thursday evening U.S. time at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

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In a recent appearance on the Front Office Sports show with host Baker Machado, George Kittle discussed his readiness for Week 1.

“That’s what my goal is. I was told it’s not a crazy goal, and so as long as I, you know, keep on the right path and everything goes the right way, hey, I got a chance. Is a 15-hour flight and a game like four days before a normal opening day; that might make it a little bit difficult? Yeah, sure. But who doesn’t like a challenge?” George Kittle answered.

The 49ers fanbase would want their HOF-caliber TE to be back on the field as soon as possible. Whether it happens against the LA Rams or in a later week remains to be seen.